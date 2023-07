The Dropped Kick-Off 89 – Highveld Horrors

It’s a new season upon us! For the Wallabies, it couldn’t have started worse. Nick H, Nick W and Natho sit down to dissect the first test of the Eddie era, including:

What went wrong against South Africa

What next for Argentina

The Junior Wallabies

The Wallaroos and the Pacific Four

The Telegraph World Cup Predictior

WARNING: coarse language

The Telegraph Rugby World Cup Predictor: LINK HERE