The Dropped Kick-Off 86 – Shore-ing Up RA

Super Rugby Pacific nears it’s end, and with it our finals chances as all teams bar the Brumbies sustained heavily losses in the final round. Nick H, Nick W and Natho chat the latest, including:

  • The latest player movements
  • Finals predictions
  • Penney going to the Crusaders
  • Phil Waugh being announced as RA’s CEO

WARNING: Bit of a sweary one.

Nick’s article: https://www.theroar.com.au/2023/06/07/dear-phil-dont-stuff-it-up-an-open-letter-to-ras-new-ceo-and-the-three-priorities-he-must-tackle-straight-away/

