Thursday’s Rugby News 8/6/23

Happy Thursday, comrades, this week we enter the finals with the game in a state of flux.

The Reds, Drua and Tahs have a hill to climb. London Irish basically kicked out of the English comp which seems to be in crisis at the moment and the RWC on the horizon. Let’s get into it. Short one today as I am in transit.

You Are What Your Record Says You Are.

You never see it, but this is how the table looks in the coach’s box.

Quote from former NFL player and coach Herm Edwards. So to the boys from Moana Pacific, Rebels, Force and Highlanders you have much to work on. From the outside this is my view on these teams for next year.

Moana Pacific: basically the NZRU are going to treat you as a development squad and will steal any players that make progress in your system. Unless they base themselves in the islands or, say, Townsville this will not end well.

Rebels: played some excellent rugby and have gone through the growing pains of blooding a young flyhalf. Have recruited very well and should make a big jump next year. They have a settled coaching structure and are probably not that far away.

Force: played well at home but struggled on the road. Next year will be interesting as Simon Cron will have to deal with the2nd year syndrome. I like the Force and the way they seem to be spending a lot of time on development. They have also recruited well and should improve next year.

Highlanders: I think the Highlanders are in for a real struggle next year. They will lose their talismanic leader in Aaron Smith to Japan and only won two of their home games this year in the final kick.

State of the Game

We must pay homage to the patron saints of the face-off, Phil Waugh and David Croft.

There seems to be a bit of resignation around the Australian rugby public at the moment with the realisation that the Kiwis are still better than we are; I ask you what did you expect? We’ve had poor to very poor administration for the better part of 20 years. The ship can’t be turned around that quickly.

Throwing stones at the administration of the game seems to be a national sport that we love more than the game itself. Let’s pose the question: since Covid and the Hammer’s appointment with the game on the verge of bankruptcy contrast what the game has done well v what it has done badly? The appointment of Phil Waugh has caused a stir with many arguing that it’s a car park appointment. I’d argue two things can be true at the same time. Phil Waugh obviously loves rugby, he was uncompromising on the field and that character trait generally translates off it. He has a background in business and has good contacts.

For a change I’m giving the administration of the game the benefit of the doubt.

Private Equity Beware What You Wish For

London Irish have been officially removed from all professional rugby next year. It’s an important distinction for this proud club as they still have an amateur club attached to them which trains and plays out of the same facility. I can only hope that a way back can be found for them.

The CVC deal has neutered all of the Premiership clubs.

Enjoy the rest of your week ladies and gentlemen