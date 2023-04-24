Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 80 – 2023 Brumbies Special w Laurie Fisher

The Brumbies are set to begin their run home against the Hurricanes this weekend. Nick W sits down this week with the Lord himself, Laurie Fisher. They discuss:

  • How overhauling training generated success
  • The importance of club identity
  • Where the Brumbies can still improve
  • Why the Bucket Hat is the best hat

*NOTE: this was recorded just before Laurie announced his retirement from fulltime coaching at the end of the 2023 season. Read more about that here: https://www.rugby.com.au/news/brumbies-icon-fisher-to-retire-from-fulltime-coaching-2023423 

@Nick_Wasiliev

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

