The Dropped Kick-Off 80 – 2023 Brumbies Special w Laurie Fisher

The Brumbies are set to begin their run home against the Hurricanes this weekend. Nick W sits down this week with the Lord himself, Laurie Fisher. They discuss:
- How overhauling training generated success
- The importance of club identity
- Where the Brumbies can still improve
- Why the Bucket Hat is the best hat
*NOTE: this was recorded just before Laurie announced his retirement from fulltime coaching at the end of the 2023 season. Read more about that here: https://www.rugby.com.au/news/brumbies-icon-fisher-to-retire-from-fulltime-coaching-2023423
