The Dropped Kick-Off 80 – 2023 Brumbies Special w Laurie Fisher

The Brumbies are set to begin their run home against the Hurricanes this weekend. Nick W sits down this week with the Lord himself, Laurie Fisher. They discuss:

How overhauling training generated success

The importance of club identity

Where the Brumbies can still improve

Why the Bucket Hat is the best hat

*NOTE: this was recorded just before Laurie announced his retirement from fulltime coaching at the end of the 2023 season. Read more about that here: https://www.rugby.com.au/news/brumbies-icon-fisher-to-retire-from-fulltime-coaching-2023423

