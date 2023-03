The Dropped Kick-Off 72 – The Tolu Latu Safe Space (Super Rugby Rd. 3-4)

The boys are back for their fortnightly review of Super Rugby Pacific, as Nick W, Natho and Josh dissect how the Aussie sides are tracking, including:

Performance of the Aussie sides

Reviewing the Mens Six Nations

Previewing the Womens Six Nations & Super W

Who we see winning in Round 5

WARNING: A couple of %$#’s and @#$%’s in there

