The Dropped Kick-Off 65 – Lads, it’s Wales

The cavalry are called in for the penultimate episode of the year, as the two Nicks, Natho and Josh, come to chat the Wallabies result against Ireland, where the heck they’re at on this tour, the injuries, what a successful result against Wales looks like, and who might be in the squad.

Warning: few swears here and there.