The Dropped Kick-Off 51 – The Most Rugby Name In The World

The international season is upon us! Nick W, Nick H and Jacko come together to chat the Wallabies squad, Australia A, the Junior Wallabies, and all the other blooming games that are happening this weekend. 

WARNING: mild s**t or f**k every now and then. 

The Hot Topics

  1. The squad – what do we like? And what are our concerns?
  2. Where will the England match be won and lost?
  3. Australia A and the Junior Wallabies – what are our thoughts for their first matches?
  4. What is one other international match you’re looking forward to this weekend?
  5. Hot-takes and sweeping statements time (+predictions)
