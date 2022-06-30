The Dropped Kick-Off 51 – The Most Rugby Name In The World

The international season is upon us! Nick W, Nick H and Jacko come together to chat the Wallabies squad, Australia A, the Junior Wallabies, and all the other blooming games that are happening this weekend.
WARNING: mild s**t or f**k every now and then.
The Hot Topics
- The squad – what do we like? And what are our concerns?
- Where will the England match be won and lost?
- Australia A and the Junior Wallabies – what are our thoughts for their first matches?
- What is one other international match you’re looking forward to this weekend?
- Hot-takes and sweeping statements time (+predictions)
Google+
YouTube
RSS