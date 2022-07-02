Australia v England 2022 Test 1

It’s finally here! Let’s see if we’ve got what it takes to run with the big boys. Should be a blast!

The Match

The Wallabies lost their main playmaker, Quade Cooper, in the warm-up to a calf injury. Noah Lolesio will start, with JOC moving to the bench.

The first 20 minutes showcased some very average minutes, with the Wallabies gifting England a couple of penalties to be behind 6-0. Then Tom Banks went up for a high ball and fell badly and broke his arm. Australia won a penalty, which Lolesio converted to reduce the lead to 6-3.

Australia’s night went from bad luck to stupid in a second when Darcy Swain Headbutted Jonny Hill for pulling his hair and while Hill got a yellow, Swain cost his team a player for the rest of the game.

Australia score a late penalty to even up the score 6-6 at half-time. I must say that was one of the least interesting halves of football I’ve ever watched.

Ten minutes into the second half England score in the right corner from a lineout drive, Farrell missed the conversion, but England were back in front 11-9.

Australia scored a typical team try after Koroibete regained the kick-off with a brilliant effort. Fast ruck speed and players running on to the ball led to Petaia getting a one on one a couple of metres out, and he is nearly impossible to stop from that distance. Australia led 16-14with 15 to go.

Australia score off their very next trip up to the English 22 through Fainga’a and the faithful driving maul off a lineout. Lolesio has had an eye like a dead fish all night and he potted the conversion for Australia to lead 23-14.

Australia’s seven man scrum embarrassed the English by pushing them off their own ball and the Wallabies march up field to give Pete Samu his try after only moments on the field. Lolesio can’t miss and Australia led 30 -14.

Arundell scores for England to make it 30-21 and Poortvliet scored again on full time to bring the scores to a better indication of the closeness of the game

The Game Change Quade Cooper injured in the warm up, Tom Banks breaks his arm at 20 minutes, Darcy Swain red card after 30 minutes. MOTM Koroibete was easily our best. Player Watch Darcy Swain red card for being stupid. Porecki had a great debut. White took an age to do everything.

The Details

Australia: 30 Tries: Petaia, Fainga’a, Samu Conversions: Lolesio 2 Penalties: Lolesio 3 England: 28 Tries: Genge, Arundall, Poortvliet Conversions: Farrell 2 Penalties: Farrell 3

Cards: Jonny Hill YC, Darcy Swain RC