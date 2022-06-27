Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 50 – Bit Of A Weird One

With Jacko struck down by illness and Nick W on safari, Nick H and Natho take the wheel to talk about the Super Rugby Pacific final, the latest tiff between Hamish McLennan and New Zealand, and we dive into our thoughts on the centres and back three for the Wallabies against England.

As Hartman quotes directly, he’s a weird one. You’ve been warned.

WARNING: an occasional F-Bomb is dropped here and there.

The Hot Topics:

  1. Thoughts on the final of the Super Rugby Pacific
  2. Hamish McLennan and New Zealand: what’s going on?
  3. Who are our picks for the centres and back three?
INSIDE CENTREOUTSIDE CENTREFULL BACK
Hunter Paisami (Reds)Len Ikitau (Brumbies)Jordan Petaia (Reds)
Matt Too’mua (Rebels)Reece Hodge (Rebels)Tom Banks (Brumbies)
Lalakai Foketi (Waratahs)Jordan Petaia (Reds)Andrew Kellaway (Rebels)
Irae Simone (Brumbies)Izaia Perese (Waratahs)Jesse Mogg (Brumbies)
Hamish Stewart (Reds)Kyle Godwin (Force)Kurtley Beale
Duncan Paia’auaAlex Newsome (Waratahs)Ben Donaldson (Waratahs)
Samu KereviWill Harrison (Waratahs)
Podcast
