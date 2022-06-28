Hump Day News

Injuries in the Wallaby Camp

It is more than 8 English straight wins since Jones took over in 2016 and this is not something that sits well with Australian supporters. Soon enough all the amateur selecting that’s happened so far this year will give way to the real thing, with Dave Rennie set to name his first side of 2022 on Thursday. But already he’s having to deal with the variables of injuries that don’t emerge in future crystal-ball selections and these will force his hands.

The injured players so far include: Taniela Tupou, Pone Fa’amausili, Harry Johnson-Holmes and Jed Holloway. All forwards and all likely to have been part of the first 23 selected this year. while this hasn’t been the same as the running up and down sand dunes type training it does show that the training has been pretty intense and that’s a good sign.

As Brett McKay from the Roar says “‘Work ethic’, ‘aggression’ and ‘physicality’ have long been key phrases and messaging of Rennie the coach, and there’s just no doubt his coaching philosophy is built around this. But we know England are trying to play more rugby this year – as mixed as those results have been thus far – so I just wonder if there’s going to be room for the Wallabies to play away from the strong arm song sheet?”

The injuries will certainly impact the selections and it’ll be interesting to see how Rennie copes with these setbacks.

Is Australian rugby setting itself up to sink or swim?

Geoff Parkes from the Roar has written an interesting article on the current issue around where RA is taking Australia Rugby. The link to the article is here:

link.https://www.theroar.com.au/2022/06/27/the-wrap-is-australian-rugby-setting-itself-up-to-sink-or-swim/

I found it to be a well balanced article. Scathing the NZRFU for their stupid approach to try and cut Australian teams, comparing the idea to the disaster that has been netball going down the same path and linking it to the poor decisions that led to the failure of the 1995 Australian America Cup campaign. While admitting that the issue seems to be an orchestrated attempt to get better funding he does ask the questions “But what if is McLennan is serious? What if Australia pushes the boat out so far that Super Rugby is cast adrift? Or they damage the competition and brand so much that it isn’t worth salvaging?” He brings out the usual “Look at the SR AU and how good that final was and how much it was supported” but again questions this and hits the nail squarely on the head with “Australian rugby’s conundrum is the same as it has ever been: Super Rugby or no Super Rugby, Australia hasn’t figured out how to construct a high-performance domestic rugby competition that works for everyone. Until this piece is solved, the matter of choosing between Super Rugby or a domestic alternative is akin to mounting an America’s Cup challenge choosing between using a dinghy or a canoe. It makes no difference.”

Personally I think he nails it. Now I don’t know why McLennan went public, or if he actually di and it was just another Fox Sport kick in the guts because they are still shitty from losing the rights. I think both NZ and Australia will be worse if they go alone. Both countries will suffer and both will need to find a way of creating the intensity that comes with International matches. I just hope both countries put their ego’s away and work something out.