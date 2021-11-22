The Dropped Kick-Off 38 – #HossOnThePod

You asked for it. The Wallabies season comes to an end with a thriller in Cardiff. Nick and Natho jump on to dissect the final game of the year, and, bowing to public pressure, are joined by the one and and only Hoss! #TheHossiesAwards
WARNING: moderate coarse language and other stuff. We take no responsibility for Hoss’ mouth cause you asked for it.
The Hot Topics
- Thoughts on the Wales-Wallabies game.
- Who was the standout player of this tour?
- Examination of the refereeing: is the current enforcement of the rules working?
- What do we rate Rennie’s first year out of 10?
- What is one thing the Wallabies need to work on going in 2022?
- Other standout moments of the weekend.
- The Hossies Awards
The Hossies:
- ‘Consider a Career Change Award’ or ‘The Scott Johnno’ Award – an award for underachievement or not understanding exactly what it is that person brings to the table
- Ponderosa Encouragement Award’ – an award for a player on the rise or early in their career and showing promise
- ‘Little Joe Award’ for that player who has Hoss like traits – whatever that may be (Little Joe was Hoss’s smaller brother on the show)
- ‘The Jaco Johan award for Referring Excellence’ – does exactly what it says on the tin
- The ‘Fat’s Where It’s At Award’ – an award for the big boppers showing their wears
#TheHossies
