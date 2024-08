Lunchtime recording times, what luxury!

Nick W and Natho go rapid fire as the Wallabies announce their squad for the upcoming match against Los Pumas in La Plata, and give their preview as Joe Schmidt’s men look to snap an eight match losing streak.

They also discuss the latest news around David Nucifora’s departure from Aussie rugby.

WARNING: Barely any swearing here. Sorry folks, feels out of character.