Friday’s Rugby News.

Welcome one, welcome all to another gala rugby Friday and the vinegar stroke of another booming test weekend.

Today we take the helicopter view to fixing our rugby ways in ‘It’s Hamish Time’. Dive into some whispers exciting those up north in ‘Captain Calahan?’ Preview our Murderball chances in ‘Steelers Wheel’. Ponder a daunting question in ‘What If?’ Then wrap up the rugby week with ‘Fridays Goss’ with Hoss‘. Flummoxed by the size of the fine handed to Latrell Mitchell. Imagine if it had of been cocaine!

When will you plodders understand?

It’s Hamish Time.

Take a breath. For the good of rugby in Australia, it’s time we talked about Hamish again and just what he can help us all achieve.

Results have not been the same without him. There has been upheaval, uncertainty, ho-hum performances and it’s time we all think new.

What we all need is a terrific communicator. Someone resolute, experienced, confident, willing to draw a line, roll the sleeves up and dig in. Someone reliable and deserving of our support.

Hamish is that person.

A proven performer across different organisations with consistent runs on the board. Sure, there will be contrary opinions and backlash from those wedded to the past, but so what? That’s just an inability to see the forest because of the tall, wooded material blocking their view. Besides, its the great weakness of democracy: even idiots get a say.

The time is right. The time is now. This really needs to happen. In my opinion, its time.

Hamish Stewart simply must start at #12 this weekend.

‘Go ahead Joe, make my day!’

Captain Callahan?

Not since Sir Joh ran for President, have Queenslanders felt so empowered.

Whispers abound in rugby circles that NSW traitor and Gunnedah turncoat, Dirty Harry Wilson may just have the little (c) next to his name this Saturday, when the Cadbury soldiers take on those who couldn’t shoot down a kiddy fiddling royal, in his helicopter in an 80’s skirmish.

I for one am a big fan of Mr Dirty Harry, but if the whispers are true, I am actually a little ‘meh’ on the decision. In fact if true, I would regard it as the first poor call from St Joe and his counsel of rugby elders.

It’s nought to do with his egregious traitor-like actions in deserting NSW. But more that he is still finding his way at test level. He is far from a guaranteed future starter. Doesn’t captain his state. And in a squad containing more experienced and proven leaders 7A’s, The Commissioner, Methuselah, Joe Dirt & The Lip, would seem an odd choice as skipper?

Of course I’ll scream and cheer, curse and drink for a Wallaby side lead by him. But ‘good call’, or ‘deserving’ or ‘long term’? Not so much. Besides, Captain Bell, or Sir Angus just slides off the tongue.

Ready to roll

Steelers Wheel.

The Paralympics have commenced and where was Ray Gun as our flag bearer? It’s an outrage.

I remember being pumped for the Tokyo Paralympics and the almost guaranteed gold medal for our wheelchair rugby side, The Steelers, in ‘Murderball’. Then the games began and our team, well, sucked.

It seemed the other teams at the games had figured out The Steelers plans 1 – 718, were actually all the same: get the ball to Ryley (Battman) Batt. And once these plans were foiled, our chances ended in the same manner that our recent women’s 7’s campaign did. No medal at all, staring in disarray, at a pile of puke on a Parisian disco floor.

However 2022 did see the Steelers win the World Title and this campaign sees a wonderful blend of both experience and exciting new athlete join the side. In Battman & Chris Bond you have nearly 600 matches of experience. But you also have five debutants – Brayden Foxley-Conolly, Beau Vernon, Emilie Miller, James McQuillan and Josh Nicholson – and a record three female athletes, Miller, Shae Graham and Ella Sabljak, who competed at Tokyo 2020 in wheelchair basketball.

To be honest, I haven’t heard much noise surrounding the Steelers. No grand claims, no grand promises, but excited, determined and perhaps a little better prepared and a more ‘well rounded team’ for these games.

There’s an excellent article to be found at paralympic.org.au with all the stats and details.

*All games LIVE on the Nine Network, Stan Sport and 9NOW

Thursday August 29 at 7:30 pm – AUSTRALIA v GREAT BRITAIN

Saturday August 31 at 3:30 am – AUSTRALIA v FRANCE

Saturday August 31 at 9:30 pm – AUSTRALIA v GREAT BRITAIN

Go well Steelers #givemhell

‘Do we blow chunks now?’ Ruchy ponders.

What If?

Have you ever asked yourself: what if the team formerly known as the All Blacks, now the Minstrels, just aren’t that good anymore? I mean if Sam Cane is the answer to your question, then the question already has you in a world of hurt, doesn’t it?

What gives over the pond? Coach sackings, a red card recidivist as your captain. A winger as your #13, a #23 as your #10 and a starting #7 who cost you the world cup? Sure they’ll still beat us, who hasn’t lately, but if I didn’t already tell you this article was about the team who enjoyed frolicking with fleece, you’d think this article was ‘cut and paste’ circa 2023 RWC about Eddie & co!

So I challenge you this. What if they’re just not that good anymore? What if the coaching saviour aint no such thing? What if he simply inherited the keys to the Ferrari as Crusaders coach. You know, just start it, point it and sit back and enjoy? As opposed say, a Leyland 76 that you had to jump start and pray the carby didn’t shit itself mid-trip?

Right now I reckon Razor is pulled over on the side of the road, somewhere near the south island shanty town of Howfukkaiendhere, hood up, steam billowing, wires smouldering, asking himself ‘what do I do now’?

You Kiwi’s are in a touch of bother I reckon. What if you’re just not that good anymore?

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

Shute Shield, Shite Fight.

East v Norths: Leichhardt Oval. 2.45pm Sat 31st August. Live on STAN.

A simmering undercurrent of resentment and more than a hint of underhanded dealings adding a tang of spite to this weekends Shute Shield final between the money boys Easts and virtually the rest of the competition.

I must admit not being across the minutia of this matter, so I will instead just make it up. Easts = bad, all other sides = good. I did have a chuckle though when Easts President, Montgomery Moneybags came out this week and said ‘Real Good, not Real Madrid’.

Perhaps it could also be a case of great planning, engagement and reward for sustained East’s effort. Bastards. May the best northern based team win.

Show me the, whatever it is Kiwi’s use as currency? Lanolin oil? Wooly mittens?

Bugger me. 4 years pay for 3 months work, where do you sign? That’s what’s been reported on stiffcuzzybrocuz.nz.co. Former Minstrels attack coach Leon Macca looks set to get a mega payout, because he and Razor couldn’t agree on the lyrics to Kumbaya!

Talk about ‘Golden Hand Jobs Shakes’!

It’s a Miracle!

Tip of the hat to South African medical type people with injured lock & pistol whip instructor, Eben Etzebeth now fit to take his place in the Boks matchday XXIII. After suffering from a crippling case and potentially, life threatening dose of halitosis, Etzebeth has faced death front on, won the titanic struggle and will rise, phoenix like, for his beloved quota lovers to face the minstrels this weekend.

I am getting misty just thinking about it all.

Cherry Busters.

Much like a story Nutta told me sitting around a Blue Mountains log fire, about his ‘adventures’ in the 80’s, the Wallabies are about to have their 15th debutant this year when the team is announced later today. And much like Nutta, that’s a record. The most Wallaby debutants since 1962. Of course, there are not as many cousins in the Wallabies story, as in Nutta’s. But still.

The SMH has more

Hospital Cup Final

Ballymore plays hosts Sunday 2.45pm. Live on STAN

For those without meaning or purpose in your life and find yourself living in QPRQ, the Hospital Cup final is on this weekend. The perennial heavy weight Brothers take on Melbourne Rebels Wests. Good luck to both sides.

Until next week. Go the Wallabies

Hoss – out.