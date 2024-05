The axe has finally fallen on the Melbourne Rebels, with Rugby Australia officially announcing their club will not participate in Super Rugby Pacific after 2025.

The Two Nicks, Natho and Dylan sit down to answer key questions from today’s events:

What exactly happened?

What happens from here?

What will be the impact on Victorian Rugby?

Is this the end for the Melbourne Rebels, and what are their options?

WARNING: few swear words. Some boys just lost their club, it’s understandable.