The Chewsday Chew – It’s been emotional (Ep20-2024)

Hail and well met all you Cobbers and other friends I just haven’t met yet. Welcome to the Chewsday Chew. With Super Rugby effectively over for we Aussies as of last Saturday, I’ll make a few comments about the Brumbies semi-final loss in ‘Was that Super?’, then discuss some ‘Big Dollar News’ that arose this week, have a look across country footy in ‘Around the campfires’ and finish with some news of my own. So without further ado…

Farmer wants a wife…

Was that Super?

Notwithstanding Brissy’s artfully crafted offering yesterday (HERE), with the ACT Brumbies losing to the Auckland Blues by 34-20 on Friday night, so fell the curtain on Aussie involvement in the 2024 Super Rugby series. The Super Final this coming weekend between the Blues and the Chiefs will be a cracker of a match, although the Chiefs are on the hunt for a Hooker and the Blues are without their talismanic captain and premier lock Patrick Tuipulotu. But for we Aussie pundits, that will be cold comfort.

Coming into this semi-final, I genuinely believed the Donkeys had a chance. But those chances took a significant blow with the loss of Jimmy ‘Old Man’ Slipper in the warm-up, when his troublesome calf didn’t pass the test. His loss introduced Rhys Van Nek into the starting lineup and while Rhys is a good lad, the loss of Jimmy Slips ability at No1, his big match experience, and the absence of his general leadership overall, was keenly felt. That only served to also exacerbate the Donkeys ongoing issues around bread & butter set-piece basics, which for so long has been their core strength. And all rolled up, that meant the match was over by halftime.

To be fair to the Blues, they started ‘on-fire’ with power running and slick handling off the back of a ‘shock and awe’ forwards display that delivered a veritable clinic in ‘Piggies at play’ fundamentals. But more than that, the Brums were their own worst enemies. To be specific, the Donkeys murdered three first-half kick-off receptions, gifting two tries to the Blues. And this was compounded by at least three, arguably four, first half lineouts in the Blues quarter that were all fluffed. In previous years, those opportunities were almost ‘bankable’ Brumby tries. And it wasn’t just their piggies letting the Brums down, as the backs were not covering themselves in glory either with over-reads and poor situational awareness driving nails into their coffin as well. Perhaps the greatest example of that came some 10min into the 2nd half when a 5 on 3 overlap opportunity was somehow butchered and another should-of pie went begging.

And so while James Doleman must surely be castigated for what was a mesmerising display of bewildering refereeing (in both directions to be clear), the Donkeys opened the gate for a rampaging Auckland Blues outfit to smash through, run riot and, deservedly, take the bikkies. So congratulations Auckland and over to you Saint Joe and the Wobbs.

Crookwell Dogs set-to with Cooma Red Devils

Rugby Future Fund

According to reports in the Australian newspaper (HERE) and elsewhere, including yesterdays chat section, quietly in the background of corporate Australia have been a small group of a dozen or so finance-industry aficionados, beavering away to cobble together approx $100million in capital to establish a Rugby super-fund. Apparently the fund is to be modelled somewhat similarly as the ASX-listed ‘Future Generation Fund’ that donates to charities and mental health groups, and is to be targeted at building the women’s game and in broadening ‘grass roots’ participation. That said, apparently the pitch also goes on to talk about ‘high performance’ matters, so I’m not sure how that aligns with ‘grass-roots’.

Nonetheless, with names associated with the project such as David Paradice , Geoff Wilson and Phil King, I have no doubt that a substantial amount of money may well be on the table. As ever, the devil will be in the detail and I can’t help but wonder what sort of influence will be demanded, and by whom, as the price (either officially or unofficially) of such largesse. Then again, beggars can’t be choosers. And if we can somehow conjure a bit of a plate of benefactors that RA will actually talk to (as opposed to telling them to ‘get bent’ ala Twiggy-style), then perhaps we may have an answer, or at least part of an answer, on-hand to a prayer or three that we’ve all made at times. Time will tell.

Perhaps those of our readership who know more of such things may give their opinions in the comments below?

Just a great pic. Credit to Paolo Minoli/Alamy

Around the Campfires…

As ever, there have been plenty of comings, going and doings about country footy over the last weekend, and so let’s have a wee look about the landscape:

Out in the Western Plains zone, Warren Puma’s powered home in the last 10min to defeat the Bogan Bulls 28-23 in the Bomber Moxham and Barry Beach Cup, while the Bourke & Brewarrina BaaBaa’s had it over the Cobar Camels by 41-17. But in the match of the round, Gulargambone Galahs defeated Coonamble Rams to put the right stamp on the Gulah Ladies Day.

Alf Stewart’s favourite team – the Flamin’ Galahs

In what was an absolute ‘showdown’ celebration of all things good about country rugby, The Flamin’ Galahs won the women’s 24-17 and the men’s likewise went to Galah by 20-19, on the day where Galah celebrate ‘Sara’s Ladies Day’, a special occasion in memory of a truly remarkable club supporter.

For Galah, the women’s points went as 3pts to Makaila Gordon, 2pts to Sharna Steedman and 1pt to Heidi Ferguson while Players Player went to Paige Wilson. For the men, 3pts went to Mitch Graham, 2pts to Jack Bradley and 1pt to Issac Grimshaw.

Coonamble vs Galah ‘battle at the breakdown’

Down in Southern Inland, the weekend past saw the Wagga Waratah’s knock over the Tumut Bulls by 42-20 at Connelly Park, the CSU Reddies make the trek south to defeat Albury Steamers 38-17, and the Leeton Phantoms get up over next-door rivals Griffith Blacks by 39-34. And in what was definitely the match of the round, Wagga City continued their unbeaten run by knocking over cross-town rivals Wagga Ag College 43-36 in a tightly contested affair out at the Uni grounds.

Those results see blue & white hoops of Wagga City continue to dominate all and lead the table on 9 wins from 9 starts and so 44pts. Remarkably the Boiled Lollies have only left a single bonus point untaken in the season to date. Ag College are 2nd with 6 from 9 for 34pts while 3rd spot are the Tahs on 6 from 8 and 34pts (so have a game in-hand).

The SIRU competition this year is a real tale of the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’, especially with the way and manner in-which Wagga City in-particular have established such dominance in the zone of late. And so, while I’m a big believer in not kicking a dog because he won a fight, some real questions are now at-hand about competition sustainability given the nature of the current Wagga City supremacy. One hopes the wheel turns before too long, and a level playing field reemerges, before irredeemable damage is done to one of the most enduring country competitions in the land.

Leeton Phantoms – a gem among country rugby clubs

Back up a bit in Central West rugby, Cootamundra Tricolours scored a fantastic 36-19 win over next-town-rivals Young Yabbies. Local reports are that, in the latest iteration of the Ben Smith Memorial Trophy, the Coota lads ‘flew out the gates’ to establish an early lead which a valiant and ‘fast finishing’ Yabby mob couldn’t reign in before the pea blew one last time. Coota’s points went as 3pts to Matt Berkrey, 2pts to Paddy “Mr Popular” Cameron at Outside Centre and 1pt to ‘Captain Jack’. Players Player was fullback Epi, with some brilliantly touches from the deep, amply demonstrating his class to an appreciative audience.

In other Central West results, Grenfell Panthers ‘did the business’ against the Blayney Rams by 32-20, while the Temora Tuskers beat a tough West Wyalong Weevils outfit by 38-19.

But it was the Harden Red Devils who pulled the upset of the round, with their women’s team firstly defeating the Boorowa Goldilocks by 59-0 and then the men beating the table-leading Boorowa Goldies 31-25 in the latest rendition of their rivalry, the Annie McGuigan Shield. The men’s match started with the Boorowa lads establishing early dominance and looking to have the match well in hand. However in what has been described as an ‘inspiring’ resurgence, the Harden lads settled, regathered, and then overcame the early 10pt deficit, to bolt out to a 31-13 lead before the Boorowa Beast re-awakened in the second stanza and came thundering back. But the Goldies couldn’t retake their lead in the time remaining and so the Red Devils grabbed the glory of the day.

Harden Red Devil Singers

From those results, Boorowa still leads all and sundry on the table with 8 wins from 9 starts for 39pts, but Harden have narrowed the gap now at 7 from 9 for 34pts, as well as firing a warning shot over the table toppers – over their kneecaps one might say. Meanwhile, despite the Coota vs Young score, Young Yabbies still cling to 3rd spot with 6 from 9 for 31, just ahead of the Tricolours at 6 from 9 for 30pts. So as-ever, bonus points are proving to be the ‘make or break’ factor as the season matures.

In the South-Coast and Monaro, Yass Rams knocked over Bungendore Mudchooks 32-29, Taralga Tigers sworded ADFA 24-3, Crookwell Dogs defeated Cooma 27-17 and Braidwood Redbacks had an Old Boys match supported by all manner of other shenanigans before somewhere in there they flattened Batemans Bay Boars 81-0. Much to the credit of the Braidwood crew, they did contribute around 4 or 5 players to the Boars cause, including one dubious-looking, aged front rower of obviously bad temper, ill repute and even less apparent ability, who then went on to make a right pain the arse of himself to the Redbacks in rucks, mauls and scrums all day (so I’m reliably informed). But even such benevolence as that gave couldn’t stem the steady flow of red & black Redback tries that rained down at a steady cadence once the pea was blown.

Braidwood Redbacks & Batemans Bay Boars reenact the last RA response to a Twiggy Forrest bailout…

But match of the round was certainly the 28-all draw between Hall Bushrangers and Jindabyne Bushpigs. The day started at Hall Showgrounds with the Hall women setting the tone via a 24-19 win, and in doing so, setting the stage was set for an epic encounter in the men’s, considering the Jindy men are now undefeated into their third season. And whilst the Jindy lads brought a full bench and more – befitting their table-topping status – compared to the Halls half-bench at best, the Hall lads met them head-on from the jump as both sides ‘set-to’ in a torrid affair that saw the final scores locked at four sauced pies and a smattering of cheese served both ways.

Best for Hall were halfback Hayden Cummings with two pies while Capt James Murphy landed all shots, while for Jindy, winger Ethan Cawthorn snavelled a pair of pies and Capt Dylan Johnson also landed all shots.

All that said, after only just scraping home against a depleted Braidwood recently, and now to be held to a draw by Hall, the Jindy Bushpigs are still technically undefeated and well clear at top of the table. But their dominance over the South Coast and Monaro competition has certainly been given a shake and the sharks are seemingly beginning to circle the clearly wounded and discombobulated Pigs. Who will step up to (re)claim the mantle?

Hall vs Jindy results

And now, in closing this week, I do hereby give notice to you good people that this will be my last Chewsday Chew for a while. I’ve taken on a new job, one that actually pays me, and that needs my unfettered attention for a spell. So I’m giving my weekly dribble and rant on this site a rest. But do not be sad! Firstly, I reckon I’ll be back at some point. After 15-16yrs of hanging about this site in its various forms, I’ll still be around the comments/chat regularly and with two world cups and a BIL tour on the horizon, there will be plenty to gab on about. And secondly, renewal is the elixir of life, so others will step into the breach with their own perspective, humour and general ‘take’ on all things rugby until one day someone may say “remember when Nutta…” and the reply will be “who’s Nutta?” Such is the nature of life.

I will take this moment to thank you all for your feedback, comments, corrections, rants, accusations and occasional belligerence regarding my offerings over my time writing here. I have genuinely appreciated it, even when I found it confronting, as if nothing else it forced me to be a better writer. And to Hoss, Brissy and the other good fellows of the Craparazzi, I likewise offer my thanks for their perseverance, patience and tolerance.

In parting, for what it’s worth, I’ll note that my favourite contribution to this site remains HERE as for me at least, the soul of our game still resides in country footy, in those dozens of otherwise forgotten games, the ones played every Saturday in the arse end of nowhere, when “From Where?” meets “Against Whom?” When ordinary fellas (and gals now) drive the miles, strap an ankle, fly into tackles, shake some hands, skoll a few beers and then quietly go back to their tractors, mines, classrooms and welding kits. And then they do it all again next Saturday.

So with that folks, remember to play hard, run straight and tackle brave. Remember that each time we pull on a jersey, we put another stitch in the fabric of that jersey, and that then gets handed on to whoever comes next. So make your stitch worthwhile.

And above all, always remember that Saturday is rugby day (somewhere).

Nutta out.