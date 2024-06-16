Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #35: Super Rugby Semi – Finals – There is no substitute for power!

Happy Monday G&GRs. Well there are, predictably, no Aussie teams left in the Super Rugby Pacific Championships of 2024 after the Brumbies bowed out after an admirable performance. Leaving only two teams, the Chiefs and the Blues, to battle it out at the “Big Dance”.



Lets start off with the game by game, look at the timings for the Grand Final ,and then wind up for my ‘Old Man Shouting At Clouds’. So log onto work, grab a big cup of you know what ☕ and let’s dive in.

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 – Semi-finals

Auckland Blues 34 defeated ACT Brumbies 20

The last remaining Australian team was knocked out of the Super Pacific Rugby Championships for 2024, going down to the Auckland Blues 34-20 on Friday night in Auckland. Making it the second time the Blues have reached the Grand final in the last three years.

With the loss of their talismanic captain, Patrick Tuipulotu, the Blues managed to pick off from where they left off on in their last game, starting strongly banging down four tires in the first half. AJ Lam banged down the first try for the Blues, and was followed shortly after by hooker Ricky Riccitelli, lock Sam Darry and winger Caleb Clarke.

The Brumbies desperately tried to get back into the game, and managed to crawl their way back into contention, going into the sheds down 27-13 at oranges. Coach Larkham must have said some strong words during the break, becasue the Ponies held the Blues scoreless for the next 20 minutes after halftime.

But eventually the wall broke and in form Blues backrower Hoskins Sotutu (who has to be a monty for AB’s selection) crossed over around the 60th minute. And that was enough to ensure victory for the Auckland boys. Although Big Bobby V crossed for the Ponies in the second half, his efforts were in vein, as the Blue were just too strong.

Whilst pressing hard to catch up Nick Frost was given a slice of cheddar cheese 🧀 for a dangerous high challenge. This kind of summed up the Brumbies game. A game of small margins, where the Blues just seemed to have the edge everywhere all over the park, not by much, but enough. So it was the sum of parts really.

The Blues will be happy that they got through this relatively unscathed. This will really help them going into the Grand Final next week. Well that and the home ground advantage!

Waikato Chiefs 30 defeated Wellington Hurricanes 19

In what was destined to be a belter of a game, the Chiefs V Canes delivered. In one of the most intense, high tempo games that I have watched in a while, this cracker delivered on all the pre-match hype. The only downside would be for KARL and his fellow Canes fans that came out on the wrong end of the score line.

The boys from Waikato came out of the gates hard and fast. The Chiefs managed to score two of their three tries in the opening six minutes to wrestle control of the game from the Hurricanes. Despite losing two hookers and two players (Samipeni Finau and Luke Jacobson) getting some cheddar cheese 🧀 they managed to hold control of the game and take the choccolates.

The key to this seemed to be their rock solid defence, seeing off wave after wave of Canes attacks. The Wellington boys fought very hard, but just couldnt seem to get into their groove and get their attack firing.

Whilst the Cheifs won this game, to this author it looks like they may have left it all out on the paddock for this game. Two injured hookers doesnt bode well for next week. As well as the physical toll this will have taken on the rest of their squad defending for 20 minutes with only 14. It will be a hard ask to travel to Auckland and repeat this for the third week.

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 – Grand Final

So here we are, the Big Show. None of the G&GR favourite teams or even KARLs team are left. So we will be watching it for the pure love of the game. To see the two best teams going at it ‘hammer and tongs’!

SATURDAY 22 JUNE 2024 – 1705 Hrs AEST – Eden Park

For the record, I think this will go to the Blues. They seemed to have gotten through the Semi’s in a lot better shape. The Chiefs have lost both of their hookers and wont be as well recovered after two brutal games in as many weeks.

Old Man Shouting at Clouds

For the thrird week in row my rant is about umpires, and again this week Doleman is firmly in my sights. Last week KARL gave his view on Doleman and his officiating, but this weekend even KARL stated on the Crapparazti that Doleman was apalling. So I dint feel so bad sticking it to him for a third week in a row.

His, Doleman’s, officiating was not up to Super Rugby Standard. In fact I am pretty sure that the U15 D Grade team from Wagga Wagga got a better standard of referumping than the crap Doleman dished out this weekend. But as like last week, I will stipulate that it didnt effect the result of the game. The Blues were a better team and deservedly won. But surely Nic Berry or Damon Murhy were better options than Doleman?

Knock on’s, forward passes, breakdown mayhem, you name it. It was just a really poor standard of referumping. SANZAAR really have to step in at some stage and send Doleman back to the lower grades. In complete contrast Angus Gardiner had a blinder of a game. I think he is the best of the Southern Hemisphere referumps by a mile.

Anyway enough of this old man ranting. Over to you G&GRs! Have at it.