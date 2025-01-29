Super Rugby Women’s squads confirmed for 2025 season

The 2025 Super Rugby Women’s Squads are locked in ahead of the opening game on February 28.

The NSW Waratahs are the team to beat after their title success in 2024, however, there has been plenty of player movements in the off-season.

The Western Force has led the way for big signings, recruiting the likes of Ash Marsters, Cecilia Smith and Sera Naiqama for 2025. “We are really excited by the squad that’s been put together by the club this year. Retaining the performing players from last season and recruiting the best talent in Australia in identified positions was the goal and we believe we have been able to achieve this.”

The Queensland Reds have also rejuvenated their squad, signing Wallaroos Layne Morgan and Eva Karpani. “Joining the Reds is definitely new scenery and a good change. I’m enjoying it all,” Karpani said. Just meeting and connecting with new teammates and staff plus being challenged by new athletes in the same position in the squad are different ways to be out of your comfort zone.”

Meanwhile, the ACT Brumbies has focused on retaining their exciting core, which includes breakout Test star Faitala Moleka, who re-signed earlier in the week. “Re-signing at the Brumbies was definitely a no-brainer, I’m super grateful for what this club has done for me personally as an athlete, I love this place,” said Moleka. On top of this, the Brumbies are linked with Sevens heroes Demi Hayes, Tia Hinds and Bienne Terita.

The trio are among nine Sevens players set to be available at certain points of the season, with Charlotte Caslick, the Levi sisters, Bella Nasser and Kahli Henwood set to turn out for the Reds while the Waratahs have the services of Sariah Paki.

The Drua have loaded up their squad in the quest to go one better in 2025, with explosive winger Vitalina Naikore the big recruit, returning after a stint in the NRLW. “We are honoured to present to the people of Fiji our 2025 Fijian Drua Women’s squad,” head coach Ifereimi Rawaqa added. “This is a growth year for this squad, as we continue to build depth in the squad and expose new and young players to top level competition. This is especially important for the national squad in a Rugby World Cup year.”

Super Rugby W Teams 2025

NSW Waratahs

Squad: Adiana Talakai, Amelia Whitaker, Annabelle Codey, Arabella McKenzie, Atasi Lafai, Bridie O’Gorman, Brittany Merlo, Caitlyn Halse, Desiree Miller, Emily Chancellor, Emily Robinson, Faliki Pohiva, Georgia Chapple, Georgina Friedrichs, Jacinta Windsor, Jade Sheridan, JayJay Taylor, Kaitlan Leaney, Katrina Barker, Leilani Nathan, Martha Harvey, Maya Stewart, Millie Parker, Nicole Nathan, Piper Duck, Ruby Anderson, Seneti Kilisimasi, Siusiuoslafi Volkman, Tahlia Morgan, Tatum Bird, Tiarne Cavanagh, Waiaria Ellis

Sevens Players: Sariah Paki

Fijian Drua

Squad: Alfreda Fisher, Aloesi Nakoci, Anasimeci Korovata, Asinate Serevi, Bitila Tawake, Carletta Yee, Ema Adivitaloga, Evivi Senikarivi, Isabella Koi, Imeri Nai, Josifini Neihamu, Karalaini Naisewa, Keleni Marawa, Kolora Lomani, Loraini Senivutu, Luisa Tisolo, Mereoni Nakesa, Merevesi Fuga Ofakimalino, Merewairita Naivosa, Noelani Baselala, Nunia Daunimoala, Reijeli Daveua, Repeka Tove, Rusila Nagasau, Salanieta Kinita, Salanieta Nabuli, Setaita Railumu, Tiana Robanakadavu, Vika Matarugu, Vitalina Naikore

Western Force

Squad: Allana Sikimeti, Adi Vani Buleki, Alapeta Ngauamo, Anneka Stephens, Ashley Marsters, Braxton Walker, Brooklyn Teki-Joyce, Cecilia Smith, Georgia Cormick, Grace Freeman, Hailey Derera, Hannah Palelei, Haylee Hifo, Hera Barb Malcolm Heke, Libya Teepa, Loretta Mailangi, Megumi Takagi, Michaela Leonard, Mio Yamanaka, Nami Dickson, Ngamihi Monk, Nicole Ledington, Pia Tapsell, Rosie Ebbage, Samantha Trehearne, Samantha Wood, Sera Naiqama, Sheree Hume, Tamika Jones, Taylor Waterson, Trilleen Pomare, Zoe Elliot

Queensland Reds

Squad: Ariana Hira, Bree-Anna Browne, Briana Dascombe, Caitlin Urwin, Carola Kreis, Carys Dallinger, Charli Jacoby, Cristo Taufua, Deni Ross, Dillyn Blackburn, Eva Karpeni, Faythe Manera, Ivania Wong, Jemma Bemrose, Jiowana Sauto, Layne Morgan, Lori Cramer, Maraea Tupai, Melanie Wilks, Michelle Curry, Natalie Wright, Piper Flynn, Renae Nona, Sarah Riordan, Sarah Dougherty, Shalom Sauaso, Sky-Yvette Faimalie, Tiarah Minns, Tiarna Molloy, Vineta Teutau, Zoe Hanna, Zophronia Setu

Sevens Players: Charlotte Caslick, Isabella Nasser, Kahli Henwood, Maddison Levi, Teagan Levi

ACT Brumbies

Squad: Ana Naimasi, Ashlea Bishop, Ashley Fernandez, Biola Dawa, Bonnie Brewer, Charlie Brigstocke, Chiona Enyi, Easter Savelio, Edwina Munns-Cook, Ella Hopper, Ella Ryan, Gabrielle Peterson, Faitala Moleka, Hannah Stewart, Harmony Ioane, Iroha Kishimoto, Jay Huriwai, Jess Grant, Katalina Amosa, Keia Mae Sagapolu Sanele, Kyah Little, Lily Bone, Lydia Kavoa, Manua Moleka, Martha Fua, Merania Paraone, Piper Rankmore, Sally Fuesaina, Siokapesi Palu, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Tania Naden

Sevens Players: Bienne Terita, Demi Hayes, Tia Hinds

