Force lock in three Super W pre-season trial games

The Western Force will tune up for the upcoming 2025 Super Rugby Women’s season with three pre-season trial games including two in Perth hosting by Fortescue Premier Grade clubs.

The Force’s 2025 Super W campaign commences on Saturday 1 March against the ACT Brumbies at HBF Park, with plenty of excitement and optimism after their last season’s first semi-finals appearance coupled with an excellent off-season recruitment drive and Japan tour. Prior to that, the Force will kick off their pre-season with a trial game against Rugby Victoria at Wanneroo Rugby Club on Sunday 9 February.

The Force will then travel to Brisbane to face the Queensland Reds on Saturday 15 February. That will be followed by the Force hosting the NSW Waratahs at UWA Sports Park on Saturday 22 February.

Force female high performance pathways manager Claudia Bell said: “It’s fantastic to lock in our pre-season trial games for the 2025 season. These games are critical to setting us up for success in the Super W which is a sprint of a competition, where you need to start strong. We’re thrilled to partner with Wanneroo Rugby Club and UWA Rugby Club who’ll host these fixtures and we’re excited to bring some rugby to our local community.”

The games will represent the first opportunity for the Force’s new recruits to play together, including Wallaroos Cecilia Smith, Allana Sikimeti, Sera Naiqama and Ashley Marsters. The Wallaroos quartet are among a long list of impressive off-season signings recruited to the Force, including Fijian Olympic Sevens talent Adi Vani Buleki.

The side have also enjoyed the benefits of their October and November tour of Japan where they played three games against top Japanese opposition. Bell added: “Our head coach Dylan Parsons is already on the record outlining our ambition for the 2025 season, stating that we’re in it to win it. The work prior to that is well and truly underway in pre-season but it ramps up when pre-season trial games commence. There’s strong competition for spots, so these games are really important to us, and we’d love to see our loyal Sea of Blue in attendance.”

The Force women’s squad will hold their annual Maali Camp this weekend before ramping up into pre-season trial games.

Western Force women’s pre-season trial games

Sunday, 9 February, Western Force v Rugby Victoria, Wanneroo Rugby Club, 11am WST

Saturday, 15 February, Western Force v Queensland Reds, Ballymore Stadium, 10:30am WST/12:30pm Qld time

Saturday, 22 February, Western Force v NSW Waratahs, UWA Sports Park, 10:30am WST

Force 2025 Super Rugby Memberships are on sale NOW for seven home games + Super W games from $170 per adult, while there’s FREE Junior Force Memberships for one child under 15 with a paying adult.

Read the original article here: https://westernforce.rugby/news/force-lock-three-super-w-preseason-trial-games-2025128