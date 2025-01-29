Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to make his debut for NSW Waratahs in trial against ACT Brumbies

NSW Waratahs Head Coach Dan McKellar has named Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii among 13 Wallabies in a 27 strong team to play the ACT Brumbies on Saturday in their last trial match at Eridge Park in Bowral.

10 of the starting XV selected by McKellar are Wallabies, and seven of them have returned from Wallabies Spring tour duties, including Suaalii who has been named as fullback for what will be his NSW Waratahs debut. The Wallabies in the starting side with Suaalii are prop Angus Bell, hooker David Porecki, flanker Rob Leota, number eight Langi Gleeson, scrumhalf and captain Jake Gordon, flyhalf Tane Edmed, wingers Max Jorgensen and Andrew Kellaway and outside centre Lalakai Foketi. The three Wallabies who were named to play from the bench are props Isaac Kailea and Taniela Tupou and winger Darby Lancaster.

As strong as the team is on paper, McKellar said selection for Saturday’s trial was again focused on providing as many of his squad as possible with game time before picking his first side for Super Rugby Pacific 2025 that starts on 14 February.

For Round 1 of Super Rugby Pacific, the NSW Waratahs will host the Highlanders at Allianz Stadium in Moore Park, Sydney on Friday, 14 February. “The trial games are an opportunity to give people game time across the board,” McKellar said. “There’s a lot, lot of players here who have worked incredibly hard over recent months. They got a good opportunity last week against NSW Pasifica.

“Then there’s the players who have returned [from Wallabies commitments] over the last few weeks. They’ll get an opportunity this week. And that’s what it comes down to … a chance for everyone to put their best foot forward for selection for 14 February. That’s the approach we have for these two trial games, as well as considering training performance. Myself and the [assistant] coaches will then have a discussion about what we think is the best twenty-three to start the season.”

On Suaalii, for whom Saturday will mark his NSW Waratahs debut, McKellar said: “There’s so much training you can do, but now it is about him putting into practice in a match situation what he’s worked hard on … building cohesion. Thankfully, he was involved in the Wallabies tour and a number of the other players around him were too … your Jake Gordons, Kellaways, Jorgensens … these players. You know he’s familiar with them now, and he’s quickly building a nice combination with guys like Lalakai [Foketi] and Joe Walton as well. “

The NSW Waratahs team to play ACT Brumbies is:

Loosehead Prop Angus Bell

2. Hooker David Porecki

3. Tighthead Prop Daniel Botha

4. Left Lock Ben Grant

5. Right Lock Miles Amatosero

6. Left Flanker Rob Leota

7. Right Flanker Charlie Gamble

8. Number Eight Langi Gleeson

9. Scrumhalf Jake Gordon (C)

10. Flyhalf Tane Edmed

11. Left Wing Max Jorgensen

12. Inside Centre Joey Walton

13. Outside Centre Lalakai Foketi

14. Right Wing Andrew Kellaway

15. Fullback Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

16. Reserve Julian Heavan

17. Reserve Isaac Kailea

18. Reserve Felix Kalipu

19. Reserve Hugh Sinclair

20. Reserve Jamie Adamson

21. Reserve Triston Reilly

22. Reserve Lawson Creighton

23. Reserve Darby Lancaster

24. Reserve Jack Grant

25. Reserve Henry O’Donnell

26. Reserve Leafi Talataina

27. Reserve

28. Reserve Taniela Tupou

Match Details

NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies

When: at 3:00pm Saturday, 1 February 2025

Where: Eridge Oval, Bowral

Saturday’s trial is a ticketed event for the public. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1327371

Please Note: Parking at the ground is very limited and all parking must be pre-purchased online. Parking passes are available at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1327371“

The game will be broadcast live and free on NSW Rugby TV https://www.nswrugbytv.com.au/

Read the original article here: https://waratahs.rugby/news/Joseph-Aukuso%20Suaalii%20to%20Debut%20for%20NSW%20Waratahs%20in%20TRial%20Against%20ACT%20Brumbies