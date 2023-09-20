Results: Player Rankings – Australia v Fiji – as voted by you

The results are in!
After the Australia v Fiji game, we had 113 total votes for our G&GR 5-4-3-2-1 player rankings.
Congratulations to Nick Frost!
|Player
|Points
|Nick Frost
|362
|Angus Bell
|227
|Rob Valetini
|180
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|162
|Samu Kerevi
|126
|Dave Porecki
|99
|Ben Donaldson
|95
|Issak Fines-Leleiwasa
|90
|Fraser McReight
|82
|Tom Hooper
|61
|James Slipper
|58
|Marika Koroibete
|35
|Nic White
|35
|Matt Philip
|28
|Suliasi Vunivalu
|21
|Richie Arnold
|16
|Zane Nonggorr
|7
|Carter Gordon
|6
|Blake Schoupp
|5
Our next Pick Your Top 5 will go live at the end of the match against Wales.