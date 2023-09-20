Results: Player Rankings – Australia v Fiji – as voted by you

The results are in!

After the Australia v Fiji game, we had 113 total votes for our G&GR 5-4-3-2-1 player rankings.

Congratulations to Nick Frost!

Player Points Nick Frost 362 Angus Bell 227 Rob Valetini 180 Mark Nawaqanitawase 162 Samu Kerevi 126 Dave Porecki 99 Ben Donaldson 95 Issak Fines-Leleiwasa 90 Fraser McReight 82 Tom Hooper 61 James Slipper 58 Marika Koroibete 35 Nic White 35 Matt Philip 28 Suliasi Vunivalu 21 Richie Arnold 16 Zane Nonggorr 7 Carter Gordon 6 Blake Schoupp 5

Our next Pick Your Top 5 will go live at the end of the match against Wales.