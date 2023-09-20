Rugby World Cup

Results: Player Rankings – Australia v Fiji – as voted by you

The results are in!

After the Australia v Fiji game, we had 113 total votes for our G&GR 5-4-3-2-1 player rankings.

Congratulations to Nick Frost!

PlayerPoints
Nick Frost362
Angus Bell227
Rob Valetini180
Mark Nawaqanitawase162
Samu Kerevi126
Dave Porecki99
Ben Donaldson95
Issak Fines-Leleiwasa90
Fraser McReight82
Tom Hooper61
James Slipper58
Marika Koroibete35
Nic White35
Matt Philip28
Suliasi Vunivalu21
Richie Arnold16
Zane Nonggorr7
Carter Gordon6
Blake Schoupp5

Our next Pick Your Top 5 will go live at the end of the match against Wales.

