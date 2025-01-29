NSW Waratahs Unveil Formidable Squad for 2025 Super Rugby Women’s Season

The NSW Waratahs have announced a dynamic 33-player squad as they gear up to defend their title in the 2025 Super Rugby Women’s season. Head Coach Mike Ruthven has masterfully blended seasoned campaigners with fresh talent, signaling the team’s intent to remain at the pinnacle of women’s rugby.
Key Inclusions:
- Return of Experienced Players: Emily Chancellor and Adiana Talakai make their much-anticipated comebacks after overcoming season-ending injuries last year, adding depth and leadership to the squad.
- Infusion of New Talent: The squad features nine potential debutants, each eager to make their mark and contribute to the team’s success.
- Sevens Expertise: In a strategic move, Sevens star Sariah Paki joins the ranks, bringing her speed and agility to the 15s format.
2025 NSW Waratahs Women’s Squad:
Props:
- Bridie O’Gorman
- Emily Robinson
- Faliki Pohiva*
- Georgia Chapple
- Seneti Kilisimasi*
- Siusiuosalafai Volkman
Hookers:
- Adiana Talakai
- Brittany Merlo
- Millie Parker*
Locks:
- Annabelle Codey
- Atasi Lafai
- Jayjay Taylor*
- Kaitlan Leaney
- Tahlia Morgan*
Back Row:
- Emily Chancellor
- Leilani Nathan
- Piper Duck
- Ruby Anderson
Halfbacks:
- Martha Harvey*
- Tatum Bird
- Tiarne Cavanagh*
Flyhalves:
- Arabella McKenzie
- Waiaria Ellis
Centres:
- Georgina Friedrichs
- Jade Sheridan
- Katrina Barker
- Nicole Nathan
Outside Backs:
- Amelia Whitaker*
- Caitlyn Halse
- Desiree Miller
- Jacinta Windsor
- Maya Stewart
Aus 7s:
- Sariah Paki
(*Denotes potential debutants)
With a blend of resilience, emerging talent, and strategic additions, the Waratahs are poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. The rugby community will be keenly watching how this squad performs as they embark on their title defense.
Read more: https://waratahs.rugby/news/squad-announced-for-2025-super-rugby-womens-season-2025129