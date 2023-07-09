Monday’s Rugby News – 9/7/23

Good Monday, GAGRs, and welcome to the news. We’ll have reflections from the Men’s and Women’s test matches, the latest in MLR news and two Super sides set to unveil their new coach.

THE RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 – ROUND ONE

Springboks 43 def Wallabies 12

Andrew Fontaine in the Guardian sums it up as well as any other person could:

“Eddie Jones said he wanted a “robust performance” from his new-look Wallabies. He got an insipid debacle. He told media he had coached his men to play like “mongrel dogs”. He delivered a mob of mewling pussycats. He promised fans this week was the first step toward a “smash and grab” on rugby’s greatest prize. Instead, 62-days out from the World Cup, a season that promised so much has kicked off with disaster.”

In no uncertain terms, this game was a disaster for the Wallabies, both for the present competition and for the lead up to the RWC in September. A number of players were outgunned, outmuscled and outplayed; a few more demonstrated the folly of their selection that only one man thought would produce a different result. I have it on good authority that there will be significant changes to next weekend’s side, though we’ll see if Eddie’s ego allows it.

Whilst some players *cough Suli cough* have absolutely deserved the pasting they’re earning, what has been surprising is how players who had a decent game, or at least a passable game, cop a hammering, too. I understand the philosophy of “all for one, one for all” and all that Musketeer hoopla and that there must be accountability. That said, I think we have no choice but to keep fighting the good fight and to keep the faith. One test doth not make a RWC (at least, not this month…).

All Blacks 41 def Los Pumas 12

New Zealand opened their Rugby Championship account with a ruthless 41-12 bonus-point win over Argentina at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Saturday.

Tries from Dane Coles, Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett and Emoni Narawa saw the visitors cruise to a maximum. It was a clinical performance from New Zealand which sets up a possible Rugby Championship title decider with an impressive South Africa next weekend. In stark contrast, for Argentina this was a significant step backwards as tries from Lucio Sordoni and Agustin Creevy were the only bright spots on an otherwise dismal showing. For more, head to Planet Rugby

Any chance the Wallabies had of thinking that the Ian foster-coached ABs would be a significantly easier to beat this season has seemingly evaporated.

Wallaroos def USA

New Zealand 52 def Canada 21

For a wrap up, see the World Rugby media release.

We’ll have an in-depth review later in the week to do the women’s game justice.

QUEENSLAND REDS AND MOANA PASIFIKA ANNOUNCE COACHES FOR 2024

Moana Pasikifa have announced Tana Umaga as their head coach from 2024 until 2026. This is a curious selection as, despite being an excellent player, has never achieved any great success as a head coach. Indeed, the Blues all but went backwards under him. I do hope he can pull something together though!

The Queensland Reds have apparently signed Les Kiss (formerly of London Irish) to a contract of unknown length, though likely at least three seasons, in a bid to resurrect their professional rugby program. Kiss beat out other candidates for the role, including Toutai Kefu, Nathan Grey (phew!) and Mick Heenan. Unsurprisingly, considering how the administration is clearly run, there have been reports of discontent with the process from individuals who never heard back from Reds powerbrokers.

MLR GRAND FINAL

From the Guardian –

The New England Free Jacks and the San Diego Legion scored three tries each in the Major League Rugby Championship Final in Chicago on Saturday, the boot of Jayson Potroz making the difference and giving New England their first US professional rugby union title with a 25-24 win. The New Zealander Free Jacks fly-half was one of a number of international players on show at the SeatGeek Stadium outside Chicago – with the 103-cap All Blacks center Ma’a Nonu turning out for the Legion, not long having turned 41.

MLR has now completed five of six seasons, 2020 having fallen victim to Covid. Two teams, Los Angeles and Austin, dropped out in 2022 but the Chicago Hounds played their first season this year. Next year a 13th team, the Miami Sharks, is due to join the competition. Having awarded the 2031 men’s and 2033 women’s Rugby World Cups to the USA – and after the Eagles men failed to qualify for the tournament in France this fall – World Rugby will watch keenly what comes next. MLR will be encouraged by an announced attendance of 10, 153 – the highest for its championship game.

This can only be good for the perennially dormant rugby super power in waiting. Whilst I’m always going to be a Toronto fan, any rugby is good rugby for the US. I only hope that their backroom is significantly improved (word was the way it was run made the back room of the Shute Shield blush).