Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #59: Super Rugby Pacific 2025 – And It Just Keeps Getting Better!

Well, it is another Monday Dudes and Dudettes!. And Super Rugby Pacific has delivered yet another belter. I don't know about you peeps, but this year's super Season excites me more than it has in longer than I can remember. It is shaping up to be a humdinger of a season.

There was soooooo much rugby on the weekend, and I could only watch the 5 Super Rugby Pacific men's games and write them up.

We have had another cracking Round to SRP 25. I am genuinely so enamoured with this year’s competition. The games are hard to tip and hard to guess what the margins will be. There are no longer any easy beats. The perennial alleged ‘cellar dwellers’ (Fiji, MP, Force and Tahs) are all on the upswing and contesting matches hard. It is no longer a match that you send your ‘B team’ to, to get some game time. To do that would be very risky indeed. The results of the games are close with this week’s round, the largest winning margin was 15 points in the Chiefs V Ponies clash. With all of the other games being inside an unconverted try.

So pull up a pew, fire up the old 'puter, bring up G&GR, pretend you are working, and grab a big cup of the elixr of life ☕ and let's do the G&GR business.

Highlanders 31 defeated Moana Pacific 29

The Clan have managed to claw their way to a 31-29 win over Moana Pasifika to kick off this week’s Culture Round of SRP 25. The Highlanders were forced into some late substitutions with Nathan Hastie and Michael Manson coming into the starting 15.

Travelling up from the Otago province to JAFA land, The Clan managed to get themselves out to a 21 point lead early in the game. The ‘calls ups’ earned their supper almost immediately with the winger going on a beautiful run, beating three MP defenders before offloading to the Clan’s scrumhalf who crossed for their first meat pie. Followed up with a nice little penalty, the Highlanders pushed themselves out to a 10-0 lead, before MP pulled their fingers out and got into the game.

Big Unit Sione Mafileo crossed for MP’s opening points, before William Havili levelled the score, adding to the excitement of the game. Not to be left out of the scoring, Caleb Tangitau for the Clan grabbed a sweet little intercept and bolted 90 metres to score one of the many intercept tries of the 2025 season. Keeping the pressure on, Tanielu Tele’a scooped up a dropped MP bomb and crossed to extend the Highlanders lead. The Clan remained hot on the attack and tall timber Mitchell Dunshea barged over the line. The Otago boys found themselves up 21 -10 at oranges.

Whatever Tana ‘The Predator’ Umaga said to his side in the sheds got them fired up, and Captain Courageous Ardie Savea led from the front and crossed in a beautiful solo effort to get his team back in the game. William Havili then crossed for his second meat pie with less than 15 minutes to go on the clock, followed ten minutes later by Semisi Tupou Ta’elioa to set up another SRP nail biting finish.

In the end, it was the Highlander’s accuracy with the boot that sealed out the cracking opener to SRP Round 3. This game has further highlighted that the so-called ‘bottom teams ‘minnows’ of the SRP have lifted. No one will be prematurely chalking an encounter with these teams up as a victory.

Waratahs 29 defeated Fiji Drua 24

Former Puppy Killing coach Dan McKellar will be breathing a sigh of relief after his new squad at the Tahs managed to just sneak over the line in a thrilling encounter with the Flying Fijians in Sydney on Friday night with a 29-24 win. Whilst for the Fijians, it is their third heartbreaking loss with close margins. But the positive to take away from it, is that the Fijians are looking like they are travelling a lot better than in seasons gone by.

The Tahs set out well in the game, focusing on the set piece, and trying hard not to get suckered into the Fijian loose style of play. They were keeping it tight and central. But that would only last so long, as Derenalagi pounced on a loose ball and offloaded quickly to winger Ponipate Loganimasi, who streaked it down the left side to score the opening try in beautiful Fijian style.

The Tahs regrouped and through Langi Gleeson (who was my MOTM) and had a cracking game, picked up a nice short ball from Commissioner Gordon and crossed the line. The scoring continued with the Drua through Vuate Karawalevu, carving up the Tahs defence (Coach McKellar might want to look at that) and banging one down in the right corner.

NSW started to focus and tighten their game up. Points didn’t necessarily flow, but they wrestled control of the game back. Gleeson then banged down his second try, thanks to a Caleb Muntz error, to take the Tahs out to a 17-12 lead at oranges. And I am sure Coach McKellar had some choice words for his team at the break too.

Three minutes into the second half, Dave Porecki managed to get on the end of a McKellar signature rolling maul and cross the line to extend the Tahs lead by ten points, and a feeling that the Tahs were starting to pull away and get control of the match, despite their discipline and handling errors. But the Drua were not done, and their freestyle game came back into it.

Hot on attack and peppering the Tahs line, it was only a matter of time before the Blue Wall would buckle. And it was lock Miles Amatosero was shown the 🧀 for a professional foul. This opened the gates for the Drua and Loganimasi scored his second try of the night, and Mesulame Dolokoto also crossed the line to put the Drua back in front, and have the ‘big man’ in Newcastle 💩 the bed on the GAGR Crapparatzi.

But a penalty try to the Tahs in the dying minutes of the game sealed the Drua’s fate, and the mental health of all Waratahs fans. “Speaking to the boys, I think they all agree that they probably would have lost that game in the past,” McKellar said. “So it’s pleasing that we sit here again after grinding out and fighting our way to win knowing that we’ve got enormous improvement in front of us.”

Both sides had their chances, but I think the real stat that speaks to the result was the tackling accuracy. The Waratahs were 83% v Drua 74%. The Lack of accuracy and ability to slip through is what sealed the deal for the Tahs. But if Hoss’s comments on the Craparratzi are anything to go by, I don’t think many NSW fans will be happy with that performance.

Chiefs 49 defeated Brumbies 34

The Ponies put up a really brave fight, but in the end succumbed to what has to be the SRP pack leaders, the Chiefs on a lovely Saturday afternoon game in Hamilton. In what could have been a horrible scenario with the Ponies potentially getting ‘Dolemanned’, they instead fought hard til the final 10-12 minutes where the Chiefs just put their foot on the gas and extended their lead.

The Ponies were looking pretty solid in the first half, pushing out to a three tries to two lead in the opening stanza of the game. These tries were scored by narrowing the attack to draw in the Chiefs’ surging defence, only to spin wide and go hard down the edges.

The second half was a different affair with the Chiefs forcing their way back into the game with two quick-fire tries, one to Quinn Tupaea, who managed to gather back in his chip kick, then one to Wrampling who picked up the ball from the back of a line out to crash over. This pushed the Chiefs out to a 29-15 lead, and left the Brumbies feeling very deflated.

When all else fails, be brilliant at the basics, and the Brumbies returned to their DNA scoring a nice try to Lachlan Lonergan off the back of a rolling maul. This was followed by Andy Muirhead banging down one of his two tries off a Brumbies lineout near the halfway line. This brought the Ponies back into it with a 29- 29 scoreline, and having Brumbies fans everywhere believing in the impossible.

But it is the hope that kills you! Tupou Vaa’i grabbed the ball from the kick-off and dispatched Wrampling down the left hand side for his second try. Then another DMac penalty at the 69 minute mark, lifted the lead out to beyond a converted meat pie. Andy Muirhead banged down a couple of minutes later, but it wasn’t enough with the Chiefs, through Anton Lienert-Brown banging a try just on fulltime to seal the deal.

The Brunbies will have to have a good look at where things went wrong, but to be honest I genuinely thought they put in a good shift against the tournament’s top team on their home ground. So hoots points to the Ponies. Also, congratulations to James Slipper who played his 185th Super Rugby appearance, who joins Aaron Smith as the most capped Super Rugby player. Next week he should grab that crown. Also of note, the Chiefs will be sweating on the DMac who came off injured by a ‘friendly fire’ collision with Anton Lienert-Brown. But with all things said and done, it does appear that the Chiefs are the team to beat.

Blues 33 defeated Hurricanes 29

The reigning Super Rugby Champions have finally pulled off a victory for their 2025 season with a four-point victory over KARL’s Canes at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday afternoon. They certainly didn’t help themselves either with their talisman and regularly one of the best on-field Hoskins Sotutu getting a serve of 🍷 in the crucial last 5 minutes of the game.

The Blues turned up hungry to win, after their previous two outings. They started strongly with a penalty try from a dominant scrum under the posts. Continuing this poor discipline, the Canes were soon down to 13 players with another player handed a healthy serve of 🧀.

But in what surely has to be one of the standout moments of ‘putting one’s hand up for higher honours’, Harry Godfrey fought hard and got the Canes back into the game. Godfrey danced through the Blues defences for a blockbuster of a solo try, when the rest of his team were doing their best to go to the naughty chair.

Kini Naholo banged one down for the Canes to nearly give them the lead, only for Gus Gardner to rule it a no try. Much to the chargin of the home crowd. But his second attempt moments later wouldn’t be denied, and with the conversion it snuck the Canes into the lead. Godfrey iced another penalty further increasing the lead, and I am sure would have been increasing KARL’s levels of comfort with every minute.

But alas, Hoskins Sotutu rallied the Blues and crossed the line in the 68th minute mark, and served as the clarion call for the Blues to get on board. Beauden Barrett again demonstrated why he should perhaps be playing at 10 with some beautiful play, offloading to Caleb Clarke and then Mark Telea who banged down a really wonderful piece of play to put the Blues back in front with 10 mins left on the clock.

Despite the Sotutu Shiraz from a shoulder to the head of Peter Lakai, the Blues managed to hold out and take out the game for their first win of the year. Hoots points to Angus Gardner, who I thought had a great game. Especially having to deal with some last minute confusion about numbers on the ground, due to cards, HIA’s and potential scrum manning.

Qld Reds 28 defeated Western Force 24

In what I think was the game of the round, the Qld Reds came from behind to pip the Western Force at home in Perth at the death knell. And I can say it wasn’t a comfortable win, and what is becoming a common theme this year, the Western Force are no longer easy beats and particularly at home, all teams are going to have to fight really hard for a win.

The Force blistered out of the docks, shooting out to a 14-0 lead just after the 10 minute mark, leaving the Qld Reds players and fans a bit shell shocked. But they pulled their fingers out, and got on the front foot. And to be honest (although I am probably a tad biased) when the Reds were in attack they looked good. And seemed to score far more effortlessly than the Force.

The Force were methodical in attack, and peppered the Reds’ line. The Reds this week didn’t give away as many cards (which to be honest was very disappointing last week). There may be some follow up judicial action for the ‘Forcies’, with Nic Dolly’s hit on Tom Lynagh being raised for review (watch this space). Both teams gave 100% and I am sure there will be some injury concerns for both teams coming out of this one. Lynagh was HIA in the second half and there is no further

Carlo Tizzano is certainly putting his hand up for further higher honours, and opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a great sneaky little try, grabbing the ball at the back of a ruck and dotting it over. Next cab off the rank was Dylan Pietsch and Mac Grealy, with some nice through the hands play that ended up with Darcy Swain who crossed the line.

The Reds recovered and banged down two tries in three minutes with the first from a peach of a chip kick through by Tate ‘Joe Dirt’ McDermott (who really put his stamp on the Wobs 9 jersey this week) that was picked up by Josh Flook in the 24th minute. Then shortly thereafter, flyhalf Tom Lynagh sliced through for a nice little 5 pointer.

The Reds fill in fullback, Heremaia Murray, smashed through the pack in the 44th minute, alluding three separate tackles to then offload to Josh Flook to cross for his second meat pie. This may have gone some way to making up for the ‘Barry Crocker’ Heremaia had in the first half dropping the pill multiple times. Not to be outdone, Carlo Tizzano managed to sneak one over the line whilst up against a very strong Reds defence. This put the Force back in the lead with less than 10 mins left on the clock.

This is where things got a little silly. As the clock was winding down and the Reds desperately trying to score, with less than 2 mins on the clock, the Force through Issak Fines-Leleiwasa kicking away possession and gifting the Reds back into attack. An attack which throughout the game had proven to be quite potent. with less than 2 minutes on the clock, the Reds gained a penalty right in front. Instead of taking ht almost guaranteed 3 points and drawing the game, Fraz ‘I have Balls of Steel’ MacReight elected to go for the sideline and the line out. securing the line out the Reds peppered the line until Kalani Thomas got through the Force defence and Filipo (I am almost twice as big as I was last season) Daugunu grabbed the pill and crashed over the line to steal the game for the Reds.

Les Kiss said his team found a way to win ugly. “But it was a beautiful win too,” he added. “Can that exist in the same space? I’m not sure. The character of the group can’t be questioned. “We made it hard for ourselves. We didn’t control the ball. But we’re certainly showing (that fighting spirit) at the moment.”

Simon Cron was disappointed and stated “This one hurts, and you can see it in the faces of the players,” he said. “It really hurts them that we’ve let that one go. “So that’s what I’m happy about — that it hurts them, so that they will get up and go again and learn from it, and we’ll get better as a team.”

Several players really put their hands up during this game. Carlo Tizzano, Josh Flook and Tate McDermott were my standouts. This one is a full 80 min replay if you haven’t watched it.

Super Rugby Pacific 2025 – Ladder

Well, the ladder after round Three is a real sight to behold. Last year’s winners, the Blues are currently out of finals contention (for the moment) sitting in eighth spot. The Dark Saders and Brumbies are also in the same predicament. Last year’s runners up are leading by a healthy margin and my beloved Reds are in second spot, thanks to a healthy points for and against margin. With the Highlanders, Force, Tahs and Canes rounding out the top six. Who’d have thunk it?

Don’t know about you lot, but I can’t wait to see the next week’s games. And here they are!

Well, that is enough news that is fit to print and that I have watched and reported on. Happy Monday GAGRs!