Hump Day News

Suliasi Vunivalu has re-signed through to the end of 2025



Reported here, Rugby Australia and Queensland Rugby are proud to announce Suliasi Vunvialu Vunivalu (they love him but can’t spell his name)has re-signed through to the end of 2025. The piece then goes on to blow smoke with platitudes such as Wallaby number 954, Vunivalu is highly motivated to add to his one Test cap so far, which he earned against England in July last year.

Despite the injury issues, the 27 year old has shown glimpses of his vast potential since switching codes, and is pushing for World Cup selection after featuring in 10 games of Queensland’s SRP campaign this season. Suliasi said: “I’m enjoying my time in Rugby. I’ve learned plenty with the Reds and Wallabies and know there’s a long way to go If I want to achieve my goals.”

His dreams are helped with comments from Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones: “Suli has the potential to be a test match winner. I’m really pleased how he’s been progressing through Super Rugby and even happier that he’s committed his future to Queensland and the Wallabies.” Reds General Manager – Professional Rugby Sam Cordingley got in on the act with “We’ve been impressed with Suli’s progress over the last three seasons. He is improving game by game and has plenty more to offer for the Reds and Wallabies.”

Interesting stuff, and I’m not blaming the guy at all for signing on, but if anyone really thinks that he is the future of the Wallabies they have their head so far up the dark end of their body that they can’t see daylight. Personally I think he’s about as useless at rugby as RTS and my only hope is that Eddie picks him for the Bledisloe Cup games because they are the only games I want Australia to lose. I can see Eddie picking him. Firstly, he has a love affair with league (although how much is him trying to get a job with them when this one crash and burns I don’t know) and secondly, selection (along with game plan) has always been a huge weakness of Jones so picking someone for the Wallabies based on a few league games 4 years ago seems to match his process.

NSW Waratahs confirm long-term MCL injury for Max Jorgensen

Reported here, Max Jorgensen has been confirmed as suffering a MCL injury in the opening minutes of last week’s defeat to the Crusaders that will keep him out of play for up to 3 months.

Waratahs officials confirmed he had suffered a Grade 3 rupture of his MCL along with a partial strain to the ACL. “Max and Waratah staff are canvassing specialist opinions on the next steps forward.”

It will rule him out for the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific, along with next month’s U20 World Championship in South Africa.

Jorgensen had emerged as a Wallabies bolter after being named in Eddie Jones’ April training camp, coming off a man-of-the-match performance against Fijian Drua a fortnight ago. The setback is a major blow for the Waratahs, with the teenager emerging as one of the standout rookies of the 2023 season.

It leaves the club with a major decision to make about who fills in at fullback with assistant coach Jason Gilmore conceding before the injury they had used the 18 year old far more than they would’ve liked. “Jorgo’s’ probably been playing a bit more footy than what we’d hoped, with Will Harrison going down with a knee and Kurtley (Beale) being unavailable,” he said last week.

“We don’t have much depth there at the moment at fullback, so he’s carrying a load for us.” Ben Donaldson is the most likely option to move back to fullback after the return of Tane Edmed.