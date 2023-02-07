Hump Day News

From Stuff in NZ here in news that will warm the cockles of Australian rugby supporters both Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith have confirmed moves to Japan once the RWC is over. Both have signed with Toyota and will continue their relationship at that club. Smith has signed a long term deal; however, Barrett hasn’t closed the door on a return in 2025 saying “I want to give myself time to ensure I make the right decision…. on what my future looks like beyond 2024”.

These two join Richie Mo’Unga, Brodie Ratallick and Ardie Save in moves to Japan after the tournament in France. This really is no surprise and the NZRFU is happy that these players are making moves that will set them up for when their rugby careers finish.

Now, personally, I have no issues with any of this for two reasons. Firstly, all of them have given great service to NZ rugby and they deserve the right to look after their, and their families’, futures. Secondly, Meh! this is part of life and NZ has the pathways and developments in place to ensure that when they leave others will come on and take their place. Might take a couple of years to be set in place but I have every confidence in it happening.

Borthwick slams Jones’ legacy at England after loss to Scotland

As reported in both SMH here and in STUFF here, England rugby coach Steve Borthwick has delivered a damning indictment of the squad he inherited from Eddie Jones, claiming his data demonstrates they “weren’t good at anything”.

Looking to get his excuses in early, and backed up by none other than Woodward himself here, Borthwick is clearly backing himself to get a couple of pass marks by blaming Eddie Jones as the reason England couldn’t get past Scotland in the opening round of the Six Nations.

The stats provided by Opta bear out Borthwick’s thesis and do give him something to hang his hat on. England were near the bottom of the pile in nearly every metric among tier-one countries in 2022, perhaps most painfully in scrum (11th) and tackle (10th) with Borthwick saying “it will take time to address underlying issues” following Jones’ sacking last month.

Yet it’s still striking that Borthwick was prepared to criticise the legacy bequeathed to him. No coach is more closely associated with Borthwick’s career than Jones, who employed him as an assistant coach with Japan and then England. But that bond appears to be fraying, with Borthwick also suggesting the players lacked self-belief and confidence under Jones. “One thing I have got to do here is get the players to believe in themselves and get the players to bring their strengths to the pitch,” Borthwick said.

Now to be fair, there is some truth in saying that England is still running with some of the policies and structures put in place by Jones. Borthwick hasn’t had the squad for long, and is severely restricted in the changes he is permitted to make. The clubs have not allowed him full access to all players and as such he may not be playing the team he wants to play. However, I see a couple of issues. He needs to make a decision between Smith and Farrell. Farrell is an absolute disaster at 12 providing no go forward, limited distribution and really crap defence. He needs a 12 and it needs to be one or the other at 10. Personally, I’d consider Smith but as Farrell is captain I can’t see that happening. Nick Evans, the attack coach, has a huge job ahead of him as the default of aimless kicking the ball down field and hoping the opposition stuff up is not a sound plan.

I dare say England will improve. Whether it’s enough to make a difference in France at the end of the year is another question and I personally think they’ll struggle.

What I am really hoping for is an England v Australia game, purely because the pre-match media will be just fridge awesome.