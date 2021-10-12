Hump Day News

The camera slowly zooms in on a young man in footy garb crouched down on the grass, his head buried in his left arm. A person is hovering on his left, patting his back, consoling him. This wasn’t the losing team it was a video in NZ that captured the immediate moment after a young referee was abused from the sidelines on an Auckland rugby field earlier this year. After it was posted to social media, it went viral.

The man in the video was 20-year-old Joseph Green. He’s been a referee since he was 14, with dreams of going higher, however the experience that preceded the moment captured by the viral video was enough to make him want to leave the game for good. “When you’ve got like 20, 30 people just pretty much abusing you, saying everything under the sun, you know, it’s a pretty daunting thing to face,” Green says.

Jackson Reuben-Swinton has also experienced his fair share of sideline abuse from being a referee for over two decades. He says he’s been the target of racist abuse, and recently, he’s even received death threats. “It was continuous … things like, ‘if he comes back to our club, we’re going to run him over’, and ‘he better not come near us, we’re going to kill him’, things like that,” Reuben-Swinton explains. After that particular game, he says he had to sit down with his family to reassess whether it was worth continuing as a referee. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t mess with my mental health … there was a gap there where I was actually nervous to go back to that club.”

Refereeing at elite levels can carry even greater risk, as every decision made is magnified by the TV. There are tens of thousands of people watching the game and almost every one of those people that are watching it are watching it through the colours of just their team.

Personally I’m lucky in that I’m a relatively big guy and seem to be able to get on with most players and so I haven’t had a lot of abuse when refereeing. I also don’t take any crap and have no problems marching players back 10 meters, even more than once. It also helps that I’m half deaf and just don’t hear anything on the sideline. I remember one of my daughters coming to a game once and saying that someone on the sideline was giving me sh!t. I didn’t actually hear anything.

The real issue with the video that Erasmus may or may not have released on social media is that it gives tacit approval for players and spectators at all levels to abuse referees. After all if the senior rugby administrator from South Africa can do it, surely some low life club supporter is allowed to!

.