Hump Day news

McKellar confirms that actually it is OK

Tom Decent in SMH here reports that McKellar doesn’t believe it is all bad. Yes the team “let the country down” he says. The team knows the criticism being directed at them and isn’t happy with the result either. “I don’t think I’ve been in a more disappointed dressing shed than Saturday afternoon in Florence.” he continued. Apparently the players who didn’t get on the field and the staff were “all shattered” after losing to Italy.

Stirling Mortlock who captained Australia in the 2007 World Cup (beaten in the Qtr finals by England) stated “There is no way that we are going to win the World Cup next year. We are no chance of doing that,” Furthermore he believes that the result against Italy is “…not a blip. It was a trainwreck.”.

McKellar acknowledged that this was Mortlock’s opinion and was gracious enough to admit that “Everyone’s got one. He’s allowed one,” However he also said that the 33 players who will be picked to go to France are certainly good enough to win that trophy. He further said the coaching staff are on the same page and determined to improve the sides 33% (yep 33%) win record with wins over Ireland and Wales. McKellar believes the coaches are a tight group and has been impressed at how calm and composed Dave Rennie has been despite the issues the Wallabies face. On the selections he reiterated that “Dave doesn’t pick the team on his own. There’s a whole lot of others than carry responsibility around selection.” and that the selections were partly because of the need to develop players and that picking “the same 15 [players] week after week would be irresponsible”

Now to be fair, there’s a lot of truth in some of his comments. But, sorry, the facts actually don’t back up a lot of what he’s saying. Sure it’s irresponsible to pick the same players week after week. Almost as irresponsible as developing a 10 by playing a guy for a few weeks, publicly lambasting him, leaving him weeks without games, then throwing him into a team with a forward pack that doesn’t compete, a half that sprays the ball worse than a sprinkler and then backing that up with bringing on a player in his first game with only 5 minutes to show himself.

I think the main problem with Lolesio is that he’s now so scared of failure that he’s too afraid to play his game. Every time he gets the ball he’s more concerned about doing wrong and being hung out to dry for it than he is of just playing his natural game. As for beating Ireland and Wales – well, good luck McKellar but with the coaching and selection we’ve seen so far this year my money’s not going on that.

Where are the Wallabies going?

That other site occasionally does put out some good stuff and here Brett McKay writes a nice summary about the damage being done by the Wallabies to themselves.

He’s concerned about the direction the Wallabies are going saying “We’ve all seen disappointing performances from this Wallabies playing group, but that maiden loss to Italy was comfortably the worst I’ve seen under coach Dave Rennie. It was listless, it was ill-disciplined, it was poorly conceived and selected and then executed, it lacked direction and even the slightest hint of clear thought, and in the end it represented a complete failure across the touring squad.” To be honest I couldn’t sum that performance up any better. So many players seemed to be just not in the right space to play test rugby.

Now, as OLSL said yesterday maybe the issue is that they are just too tired from a long season. When you look at it: Super Rugby Pasific, June internationals, Rugby Championship and now this tour. And that cycle has been going on and on for a few years without a lot of rest for the top guys. Maybe that’s part of the issue, I don’t really know. But what I do know is that the performances by this team under Dave Rennie haven’t been to the standard I expected or that I’m happy to accept.

As Brett further states “There was nothing from this performance to take to Dublin this week” and asked the question “When do the coaching staff conclude they’re trying to implement a game plan that the players have repeatedly shown themselves incapable of following?”

Here, I’m agreeing with Hoss that the results are systematic failure that can’t be allowed to continue. Is it completely Dave Rennie’s fault that the results are so bad? Well actually YES IT IS! He’s the head coach. Sure, he has a team of assistant coaches around him, and dieticians, physios, doctors, baggage boys, condition trainers – and god knows what else, but when you’re the boss the responsibility stops with you. He’s actually demonstrating that he can’t take this team forward, that he hasn’t got the ability to react with them in a way that gets them to stop giving away stupid penalties, stop passing or offloading to a team mate in a worse position when under pressure, stop playing away from possible support and leaving themselves open to turnovers, commit to an attacking breakdown or offer some sort of cleanup support, stop conceding a turnover almost half the time they take the ball into a tackle.

I guess we’ll see at the end of year review if RA can see anything that I can’t in all of this.