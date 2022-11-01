Hump Day News

NZ Rugby to reduce height of tackles in club and 1st XV rugby

New Zealand has taken the bull by the horns and will introduce new laws in school and club rugby as part of a package to make the game safer. In particular they are mandating that all tackles are to be below the sternum. I do like the statement made by Steve Lancaster saying “We strongly believe that rugby offers so many benefits for our community participants that far outweigh the risk of injury”

Full Stuff article located here (Thanks to BR for reminding me to do this a few weeks ago)

Of the three new laws (2 for the scrum) the reduction of the tackle height to below the sternum is one that will no doubt cause the most debate, especially with the League coaches who brought the ball and all tackle into the game as way to stop off loads and make defence easier. Personally if the tackle is hard enough, the fact that it’s below the sternum is unlikely to affect the off load. I think it’ll force coaches to look at some different defence structures but I’m not sure that’s a bad thing anyway.

I also think this is the start of the changes and I think the next big one coming will be a mandatory 5 day stand down from any contact training after a game, it may even get extended requiring either games scheduled more than 7 days apart or clubs having almost 2 full squads.

The Long Run Up

Congratulations on the win by the ABs this week. They managed to sneak in with a win against the team who is 10th in World standings. Now I know that Japan has improved dramatically, and have beaten South Africa, Ireland and Scotland previously, but that game was an absolute disgrace for the ABs and I am not finding it acceptable. This AB team under Foster and the current NZRFU is a disgrace and I unfortunately see it getting worse before it gets better.

This team is looking more and more like the Wallabies did under Cheika.

Players are being selected with no accountability on poor play and ill discipline

Players are being selected out of position because they are “too good” to leave out even though there are better players in the position they have been given

Favourite players are being selected over better players who don’t suck up

Players skills and game play are deteriorating in the environment

Players are acting like tools and being allowed to get away with it.

The players seem to be developing a culture of entitlement rather than one of respect

Coaches complaining about the opposition coach and referee decisions

Coaches saying clear sanctions for unlawful play are wrong

and it goes on.

Now while most Australian supporters are watching this with glee I feel that it is actually bad for SH rugby and that we will both suffer if it continues. Now maybe I am just expecting too much and that we had a once in a generation team under both Henry and Hanson – a bit like the Wallabies in the 80’s – but you know what I don’t care! This is the ABs and they just need to be better.

Thanks! I needed to get that off my chest!