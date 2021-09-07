Hump Day Humblings

This could be an interesting choice for Rennie. Obviously, both the DDGs and FISM will have props to test both Australia and New Zealand, and it makes sense to get an experienced guy into the team. Sure he probably won’t do 80 mins but when you see the glue that players like Thrush provided to the Force this may turn out to be a good decisions.

Holmes, 38, played the last of his 27 Tests for the Wallabies in 2016, when he left the Queensland Reds for five years at the Exeter Chiefs, in England. He returned to Australia to play for the Force last year with one eye already on coaching. That was the subject of his conversation with Rennie at a Bledisloe Cup lunch in Perth a few weeks ago. But an injury to Rebels prop Pone Fa’amausili left Rennie with other ideas. “He rang me back and said, ‘Mate, we’ve had a few injuries and a few things going on. Do you want to come in and train for the week and, possibly, for the next month?’,” Holmes explained to reporters on Tuesday.

An interesting article from Christy Doran on Fox Sports that actually resonates with me and because I’m the one doing the post you all have to read it. Well to be fair, you don’t have to, but here it is anyway.

Despite receiving a fair bit of the blame for Saturday, Christy believes that a lot of it is unfair and that Lolesio should be kept on against the DDGs. As he points out, on Wednesday it will be two years to the day until the 2023 World Cup begins in France and remembering the debacle of 2019 where Michael Cheika’s selection panel was left second-guessing which one of their three playmakers was best, how Rennie uses Lolesio going forward could well define how they prepare for and attack the World Cup.

The easy option would be to drop him and start James O’Connor or even Mr Fix It Reece Hodge. But, are either of them going to even be around in 2023? JOC is already having problems maintaining his fitness and for him to stay at the top of his game leading into the REWC he would need to stay injury free and clearly demonstrate he’s the best 10 in Australia. Hodge is a good Mr Fix-it for sure, but I’m not sure if he will be in the running as anything more than that going forward and while he can possibly continue as a super sub, expecting him to lead the Wallabies through to the RWC championship is a step too far for my beliefs.

OF course if the Wallabies had brought in either Harrison or Donaldson when JOC got injured then maybe there would be some options going forward and maybe that’s a lesson for the team’s management going forward. However, it’s not an option at the moment.

Lolesio was far from alone in making a blunder, with Tom Banks kicking dead in goal after the All Blacks went down to 14 men, Marika Koroibete’s back to back penalty infringements, and multiple intercepts thrown, two of which ended in runaway tries. People also seem to ignore the endeavour he showed after his missed shot at goals, which included a couple of linebreaks in the second half, where he ran on the inside of Koroibete. As Dan McKellar said “If you look at all of our good passages of play, Noah’s played a leading role in the majority of them, has there been areas of his game that he needs to do better? Of course, yes, but he’s not alone there.” I agree with this and I think that whilst Lolesio has a lot to learn, he won’t do that sitting on the sideline and I, for one, am happy to take the hurt while I continue to see ongoing development.