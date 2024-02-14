Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – The Things That Make Rugby Awesome.

Happy Thursday Comrades Welcome to the start if the start of the super Rugby season. I for one am looking forward to a exciting season.

I know the code has some serious headwinds and while I am aware of them I have made the conscious decision to be positive this year.

As always this is a fan run site and any contribution is always welcome feel free to reach out to me at happyman@greenandgoldrugby.com.au be it with an article an idea or an opinion piece.

There’s also a ‘Submit a Story’ option. So feel free to have a crack as the more the merrier.

Santos – Festival of Rugby Roma a Fans Perspective

Joe Schmidt and Tim Horan

Last weekend I drove out to Roma from Brisbane 1,000k round trip for the trial game between the Tahs and the Reds in the fourth iteration of the Santos Festival of Rugby.

These are the types of weekends that Rugby does better than any other code. The weekend started with a 6 hour drive followed by a counter lunch at a pub. We then made our way out to the ground, The home of the mighty Roma Echidnas for the festivities.

We arrived at the ground in time to watch the Women’s sevens final which was won in fine style by the Nambour Toads (What a great name for a club) in a spirited game. The Men’s sevens comp was won by Brisbane Fiji in a close game I understand much kava was imbibed.

A few beers and chats with locals and some who had travelled for the game ensued before the game between the Women’s game between the Tahs and the Reds. This game was convincingly won by the Tahs. The Tahs women ran some nice shape and looked a class above the Reds women. The highlight was local women and Roma Echidnas club vice president Renee Donpon coming off the bench for the Reds. This was no pity cap either she was the player of the tourney in last year’s country state championship. I expect she will get more opportunities as she more than held her own. The cheer was deafening Link here

More beers and chats before the main game. This was a great game and although the score would suggest one way traffic with a 29 to nil at half time the Tahs were not that bad Final of 32 to 7. The Reds are clearly going to play with tempo and speed this year. Hopefully they stay true to that throughout the season and don’t go into their shell if they get some beatings. With quick ruck ball they will be fun to watch.

For the Tahs Angus Bell was immense. He gave the Reds scrum some serious issues. For the Reds Fraser McReight was a class above. I expected a lot more dropped ball as is was about 30 degrees with 99% humidity at kick-off.

A DJ ran from after the game until 11:30pm many players from the sevens comp and the Tahs and Reds hung around late, so the atmosphere was excellent. Santos and the Roma organisers are to be commended. It reminded me that going to a rugby event is the best.

Rolled out a swag somewhere close to the venue grabbed some sleep and was back in Brisbane by lunch on Sunday. That is Rugby. Feel free to share a rugby tour memory below.

SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC 2024 SEASON OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED

Check out the Video they nailed it

Click HERE for match ticket information

From the Super Rugby Site

The 12 team captains came together for the first time in the history of the revamped competition.

The players participated in a spectacular harbourside photoshoot and media interviews before the main event, which showcased some of the vibrant Pacific cultures that make up the fabric of the competition.

The launch event also coincided with the release of an aquatic-themed advertising campaign for the upcoming season, taking literal inspiration from the Super Rugby Pacific tagline – The Power of the Pacific.

“With only nine days to go until kick off, the anticipation is building, with every fan dreaming of their team lifting the trophy,” Super Rugby Pacific Chair Kevin Molloy said.

“After last season saw the most points scored in the history of Super Rugby, we’ve continued to innovate and make improvements with the fans always front of mind.

“We are determined to ensure Super Rugby Pacific delivers the most captivating rugby for the supporters who fill our stadiums and tune in on Sky and Stan Sport.

Assistants Eggleston and Ozich join Cron in extending Force deals

From Pravda

After resigning Simon Cron the force the lieutenants are on board/ I am a fan of how the force do business and am hopeing for big things from them.

The Western Force are thrilled to announce assistant coaches Will Eggleston and Mark Ozich have followed head coach Simon Cron in penning contract extensions to remain at the Club until at least 2025.

Defence coach Eggleston joined the Force in August 2022 shortly after Cron’s arrival, with the Englishman having worked alongside him at both Toyota Verblitz in Japan and Northern Suburbs in the NSW Shute Shield.

Attacks coach Ozich first linked up with the Force in September 2021, having previously had success in his native New Zealand, leading the Hawke’s Bay Magpies to Mitre 10 Cup Championship Division and Ranfurly Shield titles in 2020 as head coach.

Earlier this week, the Force reaffirmed their confidence and commitment in Cron with a two-year contract extension, with the deals for Eggleston and Cron underlining the Club’s belief in the current coaching staff.

Force CEO Niamh O’Connor said: “We’re delighted to extend the contracts of Mark and Will, who have proved to be invaluable additions to our coaching team since their arrivals with their diligence, tactical nous and strong communication.

“Mark is a great educator and communicator around the group which is great for the culture. Will is diligent, tactically strong and very approachable which only benefits the players.

“Reaffirming their commitment alongside head coach Simon Cron earlier this week, who extended his contract until 2026, shows that we’re fully behind the direction our coaching staff are taking this team as we strive to take the step to the next level.”

Eggleston said he was committed to the Force playing group and seeing them evolve to the next level.

“I want to play a part in helping guide these guys,” Eggleston said. “The group all know where we want to go. It’s about continuing to develop our systems and structures to help them succeed. If we stay where we are at the moment, we’re not going to get to where we want to go.

“We want to keep this group together to create Wallabies where they’re hitting their peak at the same time and getting gold jerseys.

“My partner and I love Perth. When you leave this building, you realise you’re representing the whole of WA which I love.”

Ozich said he was pleased to extend his stay with the Force for a number of reasons.

“From a professional point of view, going into my third year with the Club we’re building a good program and a good roster,” Ozich said.

“The relationship between the coaching staff and the players is very positive, and given the chance to extend my stay for a few more years, I’m looking forward to that opportunity and challenge. I feel that the Force is on the up and the longer we keep this core group of players and coaches together the results will follow.

“My wife, kids and dogs are really settled here, they love Perth so it was a no-brainer.”

The Force open their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season on Friday 23 February against the Hurricanes at HBF Park from 7pm. Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Seven hours of driving for a 30-minute meeting: Schmidt starts Wallabies healing process

From Tom Decent and the SMH Here

Just remember his contract does not start until March and he was in Roma on the weekend.

Incoming Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has started the healing process with some of the country’s top rugby players by driving more than seven hours in and out of Auckland for an early morning coffee ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific season launch on Wednesday.

All five Australian Super Rugby captains – Jake Gordon (Waratahs), Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies), Tate McDermott (Reds), Rob Leota (Rebels) and Michael Wells (Force) – were pleased to learn that Schmidt wanted to meet up and get to know them a bit better.

When they found out what time the meeting was, they were even more surprised.

Instead of walking into his living room and jumping on a Zoom call, Schmidt woke up at 3am and made the three-and-a-half hour drive from Lake Taupo into Auckland for a 7am catch-up.

Schmidt wasn’t spotted at the Super Rugby launch, which featured all 12 captains, but Rugby Australia confirmed the new coach had held the meeting.

Good signs #INJOEWETRUST

Hoss picking up the Slack tomorrow