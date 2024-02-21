Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Super Rugby Teams, Six Nations and This Is Not Soccer

Happy Thursday Comrades Welcome to the start if the start of the Super Rugby season. I for one am looking forward to a exciting season. The rubber meets the road with round one of Super Rugby and Round Three of the Six Nations.
I would like to apologise in advance to my sleep cycle and liver.
Courtney Lawes On What Rugby Is
IMHO best six to play the game in the last ten years has had his say on what rugby should stop being apologetic about.
Speaking on the Rugby Pod and rebroadcast everywhere Courtney Lawes is quoted as saying the following.
“We need to grow rugby as a business, as a sport and as a form of entertainment that people really want to get stuck into,” Lawes wrote in his Times column.
“We do that by leaning into all the different aspects that make rugby exciting: the speed of the players, passing skills, the line breaks, the turnovers, the respect, the camaraderie — and the raw physicality.
“Rugby is a dangerous game and people like that.
The fan favourites are always the players most willing to put their bodies on the line for the shirt, for the team. That is what people want to see from professional rugby players.
“People love the big hits and off-the-ball scraps, especially as they are always followed by players shaking hands after the game and going back to being mates.
“That is what rugby is.
“That is what makes rugby a great game and we need to start being unapologetic about that.”
Personally I agree with him it is a game for all sizes but it is not for everyone. A wise man once said we go out to hurt the opposition not injure them but to make them hurt so much that they stop wanting to play.
Super Rugby Pacific – Teams for Round 1
I love all teams being released at the same time each week. It will make for a better product.
It is hard to pick winners based on preseason form but my picks are as follows
Chiefs at home they are primed for a big year.
Melbourne at home. I expect a player reaction to the situation and its Melbourne fans turn to show that they want a team.
Hurricanes to beat the force with probably a few extra days of travel
Drua to beat the Blues.
Highlanders to beat Moana at home.
Reds to dispatch the southern hordes.
Friday 23 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Chiefs v Crusaders at FMG Stadium,
CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Bradley Slater, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Kalyum Boshier, Luck Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Shaun Stevenson
RESERVES: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Jimmy Tupou, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Daniel Rona
CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, George Bell, Tamati Williams, Scott Barrett (c), Quinten Strange, Dominic Gardiner, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Mitch Drummond, Rivez Reihana, Macca Springer, Dallas McLeod, Levi Aumua, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki
RESERVES: Quinten MacDonald, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannah, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Ryan Crotty
Referee: Nic Berry
Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Reuben Keane
Friday 23 February 7:35 pm AEDT – Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies at AAMI Park
REBELS (1-15): Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese, Sam Talakai, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin, Rob Leota (c), Jack Maunder, Carter Gordon, Glen Vaihu, David Feliuai, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway
RESERVES: Alex Mafi, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Vaiolini Ekuasi, James Tuttle, Jake Strachan, Nick Jooste
BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Rhys Van Nek, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Luke Reimer, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright
RESERVES: Billy Pollard, Blake Schoupp, Sefo Kautai, Cadeyrn Neville, Jahrome Brown, Klayton Thorn, Declan Meredith, Tamati Tua
Referee: Angus Gardner
Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, George Myers
Friday 23 February 10:00 pm AEDT – Western Force v Hurricanes at HBF Park
FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Thomas Franklin, Izack Rodda, Michael Wells (co-c), Carlo Tizzano, Will Harris, Nic White (co-c), Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Harry Potter, Max Burey
RESERVES: Ben Funnell, Charlie Hancock, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Tim Anstee, Ollie Callan, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, George Poolman
HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numea, Asafo Aumua, Pasilio Tosi, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Peter Lakai, Jordi Viljoen, Brett Cameron, Kini Naholo, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love
RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tyrel Lomax, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Cam Roigard, Riley Higgins, Salesi Rayasi
Referee: Damon Murphy
Assistant Referees: Graham Cooper, Jordan Kaminski
Saturday 24 February 2:35 pm AEDT – Blues v Fijian Drua at Semenoff Stadium,
BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Kurt Eklund, Angus Ta’avao, Sam Darry, Josh Beehre, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Zarn Sullivan
RESERVES: Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, AJ Lam, Cole Forbes
DRUA (1-15): Livai Natave, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waqa, Ella Canakaivata, Meli Derenalagi (c), Frank Lomani, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Selestino Ravutaumada, Apisalome Vota, Iosefo Masi, Epeli Momo, Isikeli Rabitu
RESERVES: Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Vocevoce, Vilive Miramira, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Tudraki Samusamuvodre
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe
Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw
Saturday 24 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Moana Pasifika at Forsyth Barr Stadium,
HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Daniel Lienert-Brown, Henry Bell, Saula Ma’u, Pari Pari Parkinson, Fabian Holland, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (c), Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Rhys Patchell, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
RESERVES: Jack Taylor, Ayden Johnstone, Jermaine Ainsley, Oliver Haig, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Cameron Millar, Jonah Lowe
PASIFIKA (1-15): James Lay (c), Sama Malolo, Sione Mafileo, Tom Savage, Samuel Slade, Miracle Faiilagi, Alamanda Motuga, Lotu Inisi, Ereatara Enari, William Havili, Viliami Fine, Julian Savea, Pepesane Patafilo, Nigel Ah Wong, Danny Toala
RESERVES: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Suetena Asomua, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Aisea Halo, D’Angelo Leuila, Anzleo Tuitavuki
Referee: Brendon Pickerill
Assistant Referees: James Mabey, Marcus Playle
Saturday 24 February 7:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium,
REDS (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (co-c), Tom Lyngah, Mac Grealy, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Suli Vunivalu, Jordan Petaia
RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Sef Fa’agase, Cormac Daly, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Jock Campbell
WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Mahe Vailanu, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Dylan Pietsch, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Joey Walton
RESERVES: Theo Fourie, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Dan Botha, Sam Thomson, Hugh Sinclair, Teddy Wilson, Harry Wilson, Max Jorgensen
Referee: Paul Williams
Assistant Referees: Dan Waenga, Mike Winter
Pathways Are Hard
News this week from Scotland that the third tier that they introduced about 6 years ago is to be scrapped. From the Offside Line HERE
Given the ease of travel and the small size of the league it puts into sharp relief how hard it is to get this part right.
Australia has struggled for years to get this part correct and the NPC in NZ which is an excellent league is sending them broke.