Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Super Rugby Teams, Six Nations and This Is Not Soccer

Happy Thursday Comrades Welcome to the start if the start of the Super Rugby season. I for one am looking forward to a exciting season. The rubber meets the road with round one of Super Rugby and Round Three of the Six Nations.

I would like to apologise in advance to my sleep cycle and liver.

As always this is a fan run site and any contribution is always welcome feel free to reach out to me at happyman@greenandgoldrugby.com.au be it with an article an idea or an opinion piece.

There’s also a ‘Submit a Story’ option. So feel free to have a crack as the more the merrier.

Courtney Lawes On What Rugby Is

IMHO best six to play the game in the last ten years has had his say on what rugby should stop being apologetic about.

Speaking on the Rugby Pod and rebroadcast everywhere Courtney Lawes is quoted as saying the following.

“We need to grow rugby as a business, as a sport and as a form of entertainment that people really want to get stuck into,” Lawes wrote in his Times column.

“We do that by leaning into all the different aspects that make rugby exciting: the speed of the players, passing skills, the line breaks, the turnovers, the respect, the camaraderie — and the raw physicality.

“Rugby is a dangerous game and people like that.

The fan favourites are always the players most willing to put their bodies on the line for the shirt, for the team. That is what people want to see from professional rugby players.

“People love the big hits and off-the-ball scraps, especially as they are always followed by players shaking hands after the game and going back to being mates.

“That is what rugby is.

“That is what makes rugby a great game and we need to start being unapologetic about that.”

Personally I agree with him it is a game for all sizes but it is not for everyone. A wise man once said we go out to hurt the opposition not injure them but to make them hurt so much that they stop wanting to play.

Super Rugby Pacific – Teams for Round 1

I love all teams being released at the same time each week. It will make for a better product.

It is hard to pick winners based on preseason form but my picks are as follows

Chiefs at home they are primed for a big year.

Melbourne at home. I expect a player reaction to the situation and its Melbourne fans turn to show that they want a team.

Hurricanes to beat the force with probably a few extra days of travel

Drua to beat the Blues.

Highlanders to beat Moana at home.

Reds to dispatch the southern hordes.

Friday 23 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Chiefs v Crusaders at FMG Stadium,

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Bradley Slater, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Kalyum Boshier, Luck Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Jimmy Tupou, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Daniel Rona

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, George Bell, Tamati Williams, Scott Barrett (c), Quinten Strange, Dominic Gardiner, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Mitch Drummond, Rivez Reihana, Macca Springer, Dallas McLeod, Levi Aumua, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki

RESERVES: Quinten MacDonald, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannah, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Ryan Crotty

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Reuben Keane

Friday 23 February 7:35 pm AEDT – Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies at AAMI Park

Brad Wilkin

REBELS (1-15): Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese, Sam Talakai, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin, Rob Leota (c), Jack Maunder, Carter Gordon, Glen Vaihu, David Feliuai, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway

RESERVES: Alex Mafi, Isaac Kailea, Taniela Tupou, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Vaiolini Ekuasi, James Tuttle, Jake Strachan, Nick Jooste

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Rhys Van Nek, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Luke Reimer, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Billy Pollard, Blake Schoupp, Sefo Kautai, Cadeyrn Neville, Jahrome Brown, Klayton Thorn, Declan Meredith, Tamati Tua

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, George Myers

Friday 23 February 10:00 pm AEDT – Western Force v Hurricanes at HBF Park

Zach Kibirge

FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Thomas Franklin, Izack Rodda, Michael Wells (co-c), Carlo Tizzano, Will Harris, Nic White (co-c), Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Harry Potter, Max Burey

RESERVES: Ben Funnell, Charlie Hancock, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Tim Anstee, Ollie Callan, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, George Poolman

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numea, Asafo Aumua, Pasilio Tosi, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Peter Lakai, Jordi Viljoen, Brett Cameron, Kini Naholo, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love

RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tyrel Lomax, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Cam Roigard, Riley Higgins, Salesi Rayasi

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referees: Graham Cooper, Jordan Kaminski

Saturday 24 February 2:35 pm AEDT – Blues v Fijian Drua at Semenoff Stadium,

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Kurt Eklund, Angus Ta’avao, Sam Darry, Josh Beehre, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Zarn Sullivan

RESERVES: Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, AJ Lam, Cole Forbes

DRUA (1-15): Livai Natave, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waqa, Ella Canakaivata, Meli Derenalagi (c), Frank Lomani, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Selestino Ravutaumada, Apisalome Vota, Iosefo Masi, Epeli Momo, Isikeli Rabitu

RESERVES: Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Vocevoce, Vilive Miramira, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Tudraki Samusamuvodre

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

Saturday 24 February 5:05 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Moana Pasifika at Forsyth Barr Stadium,

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Daniel Lienert-Brown, Henry Bell, Saula Ma’u, Pari Pari Parkinson, Fabian Holland, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (c), Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Rhys Patchell, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Jack Taylor, Ayden Johnstone, Jermaine Ainsley, Oliver Haig, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Cameron Millar, Jonah Lowe

PASIFIKA (1-15): James Lay (c), Sama Malolo, Sione Mafileo, Tom Savage, Samuel Slade, Miracle Faiilagi, Alamanda Motuga, Lotu Inisi, Ereatara Enari, William Havili, Viliami Fine, Julian Savea, Pepesane Patafilo, Nigel Ah Wong, Danny Toala

RESERVES: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Suetena Asomua, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Aisea Halo, D’Angelo Leuila, Anzleo Tuitavuki

Referee: Brendon Pickerill

Assistant Referees: James Mabey, Marcus Playle

Saturday 24 February 7:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium,

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips clears the ball from a ruck

REDS (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (co-c), Tom Lyngah, Mac Grealy, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Suli Vunivalu, Jordan Petaia

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Sef Fa’agase, Cormac Daly, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Jock Campbell

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Mahe Vailanu, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Dylan Pietsch, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Joey Walton

RESERVES: Theo Fourie, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Dan Botha, Sam Thomson, Hugh Sinclair, Teddy Wilson, Harry Wilson, Max Jorgensen

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Dan Waenga, Mike Winter

Pathways Are Hard

Stock photo of NRC rugby ball

News this week from Scotland that the third tier that they introduced about 6 years ago is to be scrapped. From the Offside Line HERE

Given the ease of travel and the small size of the league it puts into sharp relief how hard it is to get this part right.

Australia has struggled for years to get this part correct and the NPC in NZ which is an excellent league is sending them broke.

Hoss off the delusional long run tomorrow with some drivel about how the Tahs will do something.