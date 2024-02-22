Someone gave Happy, Karl, and myself microphones and access to the internet… And we recorded it! Don’t expect a superbly polished poddy like the TRRC or The Dropped Kick off, this is three old guys trying to figure out how things work and talking about round one of Super Rugby.
The New Teams Podcast.
By Shane SullivanNo Comments1 Views
Shane Sullivan
Just another Rugby tragic.