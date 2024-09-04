Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Rugby Championship The New Dawn, Rugbynomics, WXV2, Force News and a Rant

It’s finally feeling like the adults are running the asylum. The Wallabies are not the finished product by any means, my biggest take away for the weekend was the Scrum operated at 83% the lineout operated at 100% and apart from the restarts we looked like a team that gets the basics right. Sure, we cannot live with the Saffas yet and will probably come up short against the New Zealanders but I believe we will run each team close for the rest of the year and the games we lose will be by closer margins.

As a fan that is all I ask that the team I support has a dig does not do dumb stuff.

Rugbynomics – If we think we have problems with finances.

George Skivington has allayed fears about the financial future of Gloucester, last season’s ninth-place Gallagher Premiership club. The professional game in England has struggled coming out of the pandemic, with top-flight clubs Worcester Warriors, Wasps and London Irish all going bust in a nine-month period during the 2022/23 season.

This was soon followed by the September 2023 demise of the second-tier Jersey Reds, who folded despite being Championship champions at the time. These closures have since been followed by financial speculation regarding other clubs.

It is patter that has included murmurings about the future of Gloucester. Their latest accounts for the financial year ending in June 2023 emerged in March this year showing a turnover of £18,162,660, up from £17,035,172 the previous year.

However, in a report section titled ‘Going Concern’, it stated: “The directors have prepared forecasts for the period to 30 June 2025 which indicate that subject to securing additional funding which the directors are confident in obtaining, and the continued support of the club’s sponsorship partners, bankers and shareholders, none of which is guaranteed, the company will have sufficient resources to enable it to continue trading until the end of the forecast period.”

The Elephant in the room is that the English Prem is struggling for a new TV deal and with the money that PE gets as part of their investment they will not be able to dig their way out.

Force appoint ex-All Black Donnelly as forwards coach

Something for the sea of blue I have been a fan of how they run things over there for a long time.

Donnelly, 42, joins the Force after spending the past two seasons with fellow Super Rugby Pacific outfit, the Highlanders, as their forwards coach under Clarke Dermody.

He has been NPC side Otago’s head coach since 2020, having previously served as the Club’s assistant coach from 2017, and will join the Force once those commitments conclude in October for the side’s Super Rugby pre-season.

Donnelly also led the New Zealand Under-20s to the 2022 Oceania Championship as head coach, having previously worked as the team’s assistant coach in 2021.

He steps into the role made vacant following Irishman Jimmy Duffy’s return to his homeland at the end of the 2024 season.

Donnelly was a prominent lock during his playing career that included 15 All Blacks caps between 2009 and 2010, along with 98 Super Rugby games across three franchises and 12 seasons.

Rotorua-born Donnelly played for the Blues (2014, 14 games), the Crusaders (2012-2013, 19 games) and the Highlanders (2003-2011, 65 games) and has overseas experience in France with Montpellier (2014-2015, 25 caps) and Bayonne (2016-2017, 14 caps).

Donnelly said: “I’m thrilled about taking on this role. Obviously, the opportunity to keep coaching at Super Rugby level is exciting, but talking with the people at the club, like Goody (general manager of rugby Chris Goodman) and Crono (head coach Simon Cron), the ambition of the club really took me aback.

“They want to be a really competitive club in Super Rugby and while they’re in the building phase, the foundations are now in place which is really exciting about where we can go.”

When asked about what he can bring to the Club, Donnelly added: “Obviously I played professionally for a number of years and coached now for a while, so I’ve worked with a lot of good coaches and in a lot of different environments. All that experience I have I can now bring to the Force.”

Force general manager of rugby Chris Goodman was delighted to secure the well-regarded coach.

“His skillset around lineout and scrums has been a real strength throughout his career and set him apart, as well as his delivery style and his experience as a player at the top level,” Goodman said.

“He’s been with a Highlanders group with a similar age bracket to what we’ve got at the moment, so he relates to the players really well and knows the trajectory we’re on.

“He brings a hard-nosed approach to things. He’s pretty black and white which compliments the coaching staff.

“His long-term aspirations as a coach aligns to our thinking as a club around succession and stability too. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”2025 Western Force Memberships on sale in October – register your interest here

Wallaroos Squad WXV2

Jo Yapp has made some changes to the squad for the WXV2 tour to the northern hemisphere. For mine it is nice to see some changes from the tram that rolled over against the Kiwis at Ballymore a few weeks back.

Uncapped trio super mum Lucy Dinnen, Ashley Fernandez and Tiarah Minns come into the squad, with prop Sally Fuesaina also coming in after debuting in the Pacific Four.

Fernandez and Minns have been involved in wider squads throughout the year whilst backrower Dinnen (née Lockhart) returns to the national set-up for the first time since before the 2022 World Cup, having won Super W Player of the Year in 2021.

Maya Stewart has also been named to return after returning to full training after a hamstring injury sidelined her against New Zealand and Fiji.

Centre Trilleen Pomare and Ashley Marsters will potentially break the record for most Wallaroos caps on the tour, overtaking Liz Patu if they play every single game.

Setting a Referee Up For Failure

I feel genuinely sorry for Damon Murphy after the weekends QPR final. I follow the QPR quite a bit. My favorite way to consume rugby is at the community level its fast entertaining and physical. Almost every weekend a smattering of Super Rugby contracted players play and it is always interesting to see them up against guys who are working at a real job on a Monday.

Damon Murphy was tasked to referee the grand final between Brothers and Wests on the weekend which on the face of it is fine he is a capable referee who has adjudicated at the highest level. My issue is that Damon is a Brother’s guy he was capped for the Brethren 155 Times over a ten year playing career. Wiki Link Here.

Given that the game was decided by a contentious try and a late highly contentious penalty to give Brothers the win by 2 if I were a West supporter I would be filthy as I don’t think they got any calls in the game.

The QRU and the QRRA do and excellent job running a high level comp throughout the year but IMHO have left Damon hanging out on this one it was not a good look.

