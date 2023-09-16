Game review – NZ vs Namibia – Pool A Friday 15 September

This weekend it’s time for the minnows to step up against the big boys and after starting the weekend with France against Uruguay it was time for Namibia to step up against NZ. It’s hard to criticise a 71 – 3 win, even against a side sitting at 21 in the world rankings and to be fair NZ did what was needed and played with some flair and passion. Some players took their opportunities, while others didn’t really set the game on fire in the way they would have wanted.

Namibia is a good team with some good players. They well deserved getting to the RWC by winning the Rugby Africa Cup in 2022 and beating Kenya 36 – 0 in the final. However, they were never really going to threaten NZ and so it proved. While they did have some good play on the All Blacks line, critical mistakes cost them any chance of scoring any tries.

The Match

New Zealand came out of the blocks fast and with a totally dominating scrum applied pressure when needed and were 2 tries up after 7 minutes. The forwards were controlling the ball well, passing was on point and McKenzie was guiding play nicely. A couple of penalties followed where NZ didn’t quite getting things right and Tiaan Swanepoel got Namibia’s first (and only) points with a well struck penalty.

The game flowed NZ’s way for the most part, but some penalties and the odd mistake allowed Namibia to fight back on the field. The NZ tight five were in control for the most part and the backs were able to play freely. Namibia stepped up in a couple of areas with their No 5 Jjiuee Uanivi and wing 11 Divan Rossouw playing very well on both attack and defence. 15 Cliven Loubser also made some good jinking runs early on. Namibia lost their 12 Divan Rossouw to a serious leg injury in the 17th minute. The game was played in pouring rain that affected both sides and made the ball quite greasy and hard to hold onto. At half time the score was 38 to 3 with tries by Roigard (2), McKenzie (2), ALB and Fainga’anuku.

As expected the stats were all positive for the ABs with possession, territory and meters gained all favouring NZ. The penalty count was equal at 4 all and NZ had obviously made a concerted effort to improve this part of their game.

The 2nd half continued in much the same manner with Namibia becoming a bit looser as players tired and made mistakes. Ethan De Root came on and scored with his first touch of the ball, but later got a tackle wrong and was sent off for a YC that was upgraded to Red. No issues with this, he ran in upright, didn’t try to bend and collected the head of the Namibian player. There is the possibility that a review will see the Namibian player fall into the tackle, but for me it was pretty clear and no issue with either call.

New players came on for both sides with pretty much the same result. Namibia got close a couple of times with some good running and driving play, but NZ was able to hold them out and capitalised on mistakes moving the ball quickly to the outside backs. 5 further tries ensured a big 71 to 3 final score. The ABs slipped their discipline a bit and the final penalty count was 12 to the NZ and 7 to Namibia. This is an area that NZ needs to work on as it will hurt them in later games if they don’t get it right.

The Game Changer

There wasn’t really any game changer moments. NZ was a class above Namibia and it showed during the game and was reflected in the score. The AB substitutes came on and continued the flow of the game with only a slight pause shortly after they were reduced to 14 in the 71st minute.

The Man of the Match/Standout Players

Cam Roigard was given the MOTM award and I think this was well deserved. As well as scoring 2 tries himself, he set up at least 2 other tries with some clever play and for me has stepped up to clearly No 2 in the 9 rankings in this team. I thought Beauden Barrett played well with some timely runs and passes. Fainga’anuku made some strong runs and was also good in defence. Personally I thought a few others struggled. Clarke seems to be too slow for a winger and while he got some good ball, he had to cut inside and try to muscle his way downfield rather than use pace. McKenzie had a good game in parts, kicking well off the tee and he directed the backline well. However, I thought his tactical kicking, especially the kick pass, was telegraphed and inaccurate. For Namibia their lock Jjiuee Uanivi was very good at times with some good carries and some great line out work. The fullback Cliven Loubser also made some good runs and played well in defence for the most part.

On the whole though the game went as expected and it has certainly got the tournament on track for the ABs. They now have a fortnight to rest up and get ready for the game against Italy on Sat 30 September while Namibia next play France on 22 September.