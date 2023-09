The Wallabies have a massive Fiji-shaped challenge in front of them this weekend, in a critical match of their 2023 Rugby World Cup Campaign. Nick W and Natho are joined by GAGR El Presidente Hoss to discuss where the Wallabies sit, including:

Their performance against Georgia

What should they change for #AUSvFIJ

Where the game will be won and lost

Predictions

WARNING: it’s #HossOnThePod. Enter at your own risk.