Game Review: Ireland V Romania – Pool B – Saturday 9 September

The Match

Australian Reason to watch this game Former Sunnybank Dragon Jason Tomane (Brother of former Wallaby Joe).

The Game itself. Much like republicans in the American election the Romanians wanted to Stop the count after 2 minutes. Taking and unexpected and well taken try.

After That normal transmission was resumes with the Irish going into half time 33 to 8 Leaders, The Irish then showed a ruthless streak in the second have putting on another 49 points against the outclassed Romanians

The Man of the Match/Standout Player

Player of the Match Bundee Aki just too big and fast for the brave Romanians.

The Details