Well Gudday Cobbers,

Welcome along to Pool D Match 5 and the 26th properly recognised iteration of test match rugby between England (Poms / Roses / Butchers) and Argentina (Puma’s / Argies / FISM – Falkland Islands Silver Medallists), this time dressed up as each teams opening salvo of the Rugby World Cup 2023 edition.

Background

It’s a little known fact that these two mobs first butted rugby heads in 1978. But given the Butchers didn’t award caps to their players for the match, it’s wasn’t really counted as a full historic test. Thus the first agreed test was a 19-all draw in May of 1981. Their next meeting was in the Falklands the following year, obviously won by the Poms, and that may explain why the 2nd proper test wasn’t played until 1990.

All up, the formal record between the protagonists is 25 tests played with the Poms taking 19 wins to the FISM’s 5 wins and that 1 shared draw. And interestingly, their last meeting was November last year and was a 30-29 win to the FISM’s at nothing less than Twickers itself.

The Lineups

The Poms’s come into this match somewhere between a mess and a shemozzle. After sacking Coach Eddie Jones in December last year (who clearly sucked with 59 wins from 81 starts for 73%), new coach Steve Borthwick is under all sorts of pressure posting 2 wins from 5 starts for 40% since his Clive Woodward-inspired installment. And they are currently slumped in 8th place in the world rankings following their loss to Fiji at Twickers a fortnight ago.

To add to the woes, Bortho’s men come into this match minus two major strike weapons with both Owen ‘dem arms’ Farrell and Billy ‘Aussie’ Vunipola both on the naughty chairs for the opening rounds due to illegal tackling techniques being displayed in recent outings.

For the FISM’s, under Michael Cheika’s renown gentle and unemotional stewardship since 2022, they have nothing but optimism in their bags coming to France. Currently sitting 6th in the world rankings, in the last year or so they have defeated New Zealand in New Zealand, Australia in Australia and England in England. So they can play. They love world cups in France (remember their 3rd place in 2007?), their squad is chok-full of experience and ability, and they are fit, focussed and fractious. For mine they are the true dark horse of this world cup.

So there you have it folks. With the match to be whistled by Australia’s favourite Mathieu ‘we play now’ Raynal, it’s all guns loaded for 2100hrs Frog time (0500 Eastern Ocker time) at Stadium Stade de Marseille. So let’s get it on… Feel free to rip into the comments below and I’ll do the rest of the article after full time.

Nutta’s Pre-game tip: FISM by 10.

