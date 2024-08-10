Game Review: Australia V South Africa – The Rugby Championship – 10 August 2024 – Boys Versus Men

Well Holy 💩 Batman! I was sitting there at home watching that, and like the Mayor of Hiroshima Mrs BL sat there going “What the Fark was that?” The only response that I could come up with was that looked like ‘Boys playing Men!’ Or in simpler terms, that is the magnitude of the task that lays in front of Joe Schmidt and his coaching team.

Firstly, congrats to the Bokke! They were good. Infact that is an understatement. They were fantastic. They are team that despite what many pundits say about them, are evolving. They have conquered the power game, and have now added flair and dimension to it. They are a level above how they were in the RWC (maybe except for discipline).

So lets dive into that performance, as bad as it was! Dont worry I am not going to go through it blow by blow. Purely because I will either be in therapy at the end of it! Or I will run a warm bath, put on the Doors ‘This is the end!’ and commit Seppeku! Yes it was that drastic. Also we cant blame the Referump, because Luke Pearce had a great game!

First Half

It is a pretty simple game really Rugby. If you dont have possession, you wont win the game. No ball equals No points! And that sums up the first half really. Well that and stupid kicks by Lolo and Jake Gordon. Every scrum was a penalty, and pretty much every line out was stolen or went to shite.

What we saw in the first half was a Dutch Dirt Farming masterclass. And what we saw from the Wallabies clearly demonstrated that the Wobs dont have the cattle. This isnt a coaching problem. The Wallabies skills, execution and discipline let them down. Penalty after penalty. Screw up after screw up. When the Ginger Ninja Kellaway was given a slice of 🧀 for a lifting tackle it just got worse. He shouldnt have been surprised, in his head he was lifting the player to form a maul, but his body was horizontal from the start, so how the player was assisted to the ground was always going to be the telling factor. You can complain all you like, but that unfortunately was a Yellow everday of the week.

You can have a good, even simple game plan. But if the muppets on the field cant execute it, or get their skills right, then you are going to get pasted. And ‘Pasted’ is exactly what happened, with the South Africans going into the Sheds with a 21-0 lead!

Second Half

Well what ever deity, or in Hoss’s case, tree stump, that you pray to, I am sure all Wallabies fans were praying to it at Half Time. Hopefully St Joe would come up with some magic, find some words to inspire the Wallabies players, but alas! It wasnt to be! Infact what we saw was more of the same.

The reality is, the only thing that got us looking like we were doing something was when the South Africans started gettting lazy and their discuipline went out the window. Three successive yellow cards 🧀, and the Wallabies playing against 13 players was the only thing that enabled us to get on the score board via Hunter Paisami. But only just, and only once. And that pretty much sums up the game.

Our scrum was crap! Our lineout was crap! Our skills were crap and our discipline was Crap!

Hospital Ward

St Joe has a week to go back to the drawing board with his coaching staff, and try and find something in this group to lift the team. And lets face facts. We arent going to be beating the Bokkes! We just have to find a way to suck less, and attempt to be competitive.

We walk out of this game with a half full hospital ward with Jeremy Williams, Filipo Daugunu, Nick Frost and Jake Gordon all copping injureis during that thumping.

Thoughts on Wallabies Players

Well below is a score card for all of you GAGRs to rate the players. But here is a little commentary from BL to depress you further.

There were not many Wallaby players that covered themselves in anything that resembled glory. Most covered themselves in 💩! LSL had a half decent game, he toiled hard but to limited effect. Frost had a couple of good moments too. But that was really about it in my books.

The Lolo / Gordon experiment is over. Lolo had a bad game. Gordon not much better. Lynagh and Tate weren’t on long but appeared to gel better and certainly kicked better. The kicking by Lolo and Gordon was just terrible. The front row got towelled at scrum time, and at the breakdown. Our line out got towelled pretty much all the time. The Bokkes rush defence had the forwards and distributors being caught receiveing the ball stationary and then getting smashed. Both Kellaway and Wright had Barry Crockers. Dangunu was trying hard till he was injured, and Hunter Paisami busted his ass, but to little effect.

Anyway that is my thoughts, and I am not watching that game again to confirm or deny them. You Guys and Gals fill your boots. Enough from this really cranky old man! Over to you G&GRs! Have at it.

G&GR Player Review Scores

