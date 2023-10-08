Game Pre/Review: Japan v Argentina – Pool D – Sunday 8 October

Konnichiwa Cobbers

Welcome to this, the 7th instalment of Los Pumas versus Bureibu Burossamuzu (Brave Blossoms) to be played at Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes at 1:00pm frog local (Sunday night 10:00 Sydney). For the particular among us, Kiwi Ben O’Keeffe is abusing the pea for this match, while Paul Williams and James Doleman run the touch and Brendon Pickerill drives the TMO bunker.

PREVIEW:

With the score at 5 wins to the Argies (aka FISMs – Falkland Islands Silver Medallists) and 1 to the Angry Flowers, some may say it’s a foregone conclusion that World No9 FISMs will devour World No12 Nippon. But given we sit astride the point where 20 teams become 8, much hinges on all matches – not the least this one – and we all know the Japanese are more than capable of an upset or surprise.

For both teams, it’s simple: win or go home. Given both Pool D teams sit on 9pts and England are somehow, inexplicably clearly out in front on an uncatchable 14pts, the proposition could not be more stark: he who wins stays while the other packs their bags. That said, Los Pumas have a significantly better points differential than Japan, so a draw will fall in the Pumas favour.

In their last outings, Nippon held out a hard finishing Samoa 28-22 in Toulouse while the FISMs had what on the scoreboard looked like a canter 59-5 over Chile in Nantes, but was actually a very fast and intense match (being South American neighbours and all). So both teams come in fairly battered and bashed about. And that shows as by Friday 4:00pm Sydney local, neither side had finalised a team sheet and were sweating injuries.

Jaguares – tipped to return in 2026

The Teams (as of Saturday morning):

Big Cats: Mad Mick Cheika has made around a dozen changes from the team who defeated Chile 59-5 last week, leaving Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez as the only two Pumas who have suited up in every game of the tourney to-date. In this case, it’s the most experienced Pumas team to ever take the field, including 5 of Argentina’s 6 most capped players ever – Agustin Creevy (104), Nicolas Sanchez (100), Pablo Matera (97), Julian Montoya (91) and Matias Alemanno (90). And for those true nerds wondering, the 6th is Tomas Cubelli on 91 tests who is having a well-earned day off.

1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julian Montoya (c), 3 Francisco Gómez Kodela, 4 Guido Petti Pagadizabal, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 10 Santiago Carreras, 11 Mateo Carreras, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Emiliano Boffelli, 15 Juan Cruz Mallia

Replacements: 16 Agustín Creevy, 17 Joel Sclavi, 18 Eduardo Bello, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Pedro Rubiolo, 21 Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22 Nicolas Sanchez, 23 Matías Moroni

Angry Flowers: Jamie Joseph’s squad has only one change from the starting XV that bumped off Samoa 28-22 last week with Siosaia Fifita slotting into the left wing. Aside from that though, the squad is remarkably stable with eight of the lads – Amato Fakatava, Keita Inagaki, Jiwon Gu, Jack Cornelsen, Michael Leitch, Rikiya Matsuda, Kotato Matsushima, and Ryoto Nakamura – starting every game of the tourney so far. And within that, Kotaro Matsushima has played every single minute of game time.

1 Keita Inagaki, 2 Shota Horie, 3 Jiwon Gu, 4 Jack Cornelsen, 5 Amato Fakatava, 6 Michael Leitch, 7 Pieter Labuschagne, 8 Kazuki Himeno (c), 9 Naoto Saito, 10 Rikiya Matsuda, 11 Siosaia Fifita, 12 Ryoto Nakamura, 13 Dylan Riley, 14 Kotaro Matsushima, 15 Lomano Lemeki

Replacements: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Craig Millar, 18 Asaeli Ai Valu, 19 Warner Dearns, 20 Amanaki Saumaki, 21 Yutaka Nagare, 22 Ryohei Yamanaka, 23 Jone Naikabula

Nutta’s Fearless Prediction (aka ‘The Kiss of Death’): There’ll be no crying for Argentina as they really should do over the Japanese. They are bigger, heavier, play to a higher standard more often and with Boffelli and Sanchez in fine form off the tee, they must be close to putting on the sort of performance Michael Cheika would be turning Japanese over. But you will notice I said ‘should’. The Japanese lineout is canny. Its scrum is efficient. They tackle like men possessed with Michael Leitch and Jack Cornelsen well supported by captain Kazuki Himeno who is yet to miss a single tackle this RWC. And Rikiya Matsuda will nail any shot in range having only missed one shot all tourney, so is slotting them at an enviable 93.7% to-date. They are focussed, armed and dangerous.

So look, with the market offering as short as 1/8, I’m going to tip the Argies. They came into the tourney as a bit of a dark horse challenger and they must finally show that class. Thus while the Japanese will be swinging hard and most honourably, down swinging I fear they will go. That said, Mrs Nutta is backing the Angry Flowers, and we all know the missus tends to be right, so with odds dangling at 5/1, they are certainly worth a cheeky redback ($20) punt for the so-inclined.

See you at game time Cobbers!

REVIEW

The Match

H1: The anthems were over, the sun was shining and the crowd was singing as the FISM kicked-off deep left to Japan. It was ‘no mistakes’ footy and an easy and efficient clearance by Japan set an Argy lineout on the Japanese 10m line. The throw was long, the catch clean, and the FISM set a nice maul drive that picked up an advantage for a Japanese collapse. The FISM ‘free play’ then saw Chocobares slide through the centre-traffic seemingly untouched to snag the opening pie which Boffelli slotted and it was 7-0 Argy’s at not even 2min.

The first scrum was at 5min and was a Japanese feed on their own quarter line after some midfield to & fro. Surprisingly it was a clean drive and then ‘loosehead up’ for clear ascendency to the men of Nippon, earning a neat penalty and clearing the penalty kick to halfway for the lineout.

Some highball to & fro in midfield saw the Argy’s push to the Japanese quarter, and Boffelli especially was looking dangerous with ball in hand. But Nippon tackled everything and the Argy’s were letting themselves down with poor breakdown work. One such relieving breakdown penalty saw Japan raid deep into Argy territory, helped by a cheeky overhead chip kick from no9 Naoto Saito and a pie was begging. But after 3 or 4 hard Japanese carries in the Argy quarter, the opportunity broke down on the Argy 5m with a Japanese knock-on and FISM worked the ball away.

After more midfield to and fro, some handy wide-channel work by Japan no6 Michael Leitch saw the enormous Lock Amato Fakatava take the ball in open field around half way, beat one defender with a meaty fend, chip kick, regather and thunder all the way home for a beautifully athletic try at 16min, duly slotted by Matsuda. 7-7 at 17min.

At 22min, Japan no7 Pieter Labuschagne collected cheese for head-on-head contact. The resulting Boffelli shot at 23min missed and we settled in for an period of mutual midfield probing and pounding until Japan received a mid-field offside which allowed them to push a lineout to the FISM quarter. After some smart Japanese running, a Matsuda attempt at drop goal was charged down by FISM no7 Marcos Kremmer with his face and that disruption allowed the Argys to stream through and after some quick hands and smart angles, no11 Mateo Carreras had the ball and scored a great try wide left at 28min with Boffelli missing the extras. 12-7 Argy’s at 29min.

Around 30min, Argentina pushed their way down to the Japanese quarter and had the Blossoms pinned in their quarter. Earning a penalty at 33min, Capt Montoya gave Boffelli an easy shot some 5 metres right of the sticks, just inside the Japanese quarter. Duly slotted, the score was 15-7 FISM at 35min.

Then, with halftime on the horizon, from a midfield scrum the Japanese spread wide to their left and conjured a lovely wide break. Some lovely interplay between 15 Lomano Lemeki and No11 Siosaia Fafita saw Fafita make the break to feed to no9 Saito back on the inside to score in the 38min with Matsuda slotting the extras. 15-14 at 39min and stayed so until oranges were called.

It must be said, it was a fantastically entertaining first half. But a dozen odd missed tackles by both sides would no-doubt have been the subject of heated discussion in both sheds over oranges.

H2: Nippon kicked mid-length and left to start the second stanza, easily handles by the FISM and so we launched into the midfield crash bang and high-balls. Crash-bangs both ways saw Japan break away and push deep into the FISM quarter, but an obstruction penalty caused by clumsy midfield Japanese angles ended the promising foray. The resulting lineout was well mauled by the Argy’s and set up a great FISM opportunity, pushing deep in Nippon territory. Successive heavy runners earned successive advantages and the pressure created proved too much with a smart wide ball finding FISM no11 Carreras to dot down his 5th World Cup try at 46min. Boffelli slotted the extras and it was 22-14 to Los Pumas at 47min.

Poor Argy clearance kicking set up a Japanese lineout inside the Argy quarter. Clean win, solid Blossoms midfield running and multiple breakdown advantages earned Japan’s Matsuda an easy penalty chip-shot at 51min and he didn’t miss. 22-17.

The Result Oranges: 15-14 FISM Full-Time:

Argentina:

Tries: Chocobares (1min) Carreras (28min 46min)

Conversions: Boffelli (2min 47min miss 29min )

Penalties: Boffelli ( 34min miss 23min )

Japan:

Tries: Fakatava (15min) Saito (38min)

Conversions: Matsuda (16min, 38min )

Penalties: Matsuda (51min ) Drop-Goals: Matsuda ( miss 27min )