'Go ahead Hoss, I dare you!' Serial slapper, Will Smith.

Friday’s Rugby News.

G’day and welcome to yet another Friday’s Rugby News. My how time flies this year.

Today let’s start with simply unbelievable news emanating from RA this morning and the return of Israel Folau. Take a look at a blight on the game with disciplinary matters. Run an eye over Super Rugby Pacific Round #7 and round it out with Friday’s ‘Goss’ with Hoss’, slapped by Will Smith plenty of times.

OMG !!!!!!!!!

HE’S BACK !

Breaking news out of RA in the very early hours of this morning, confirmed with a source @ rugby.com.au, who for now I will simply call by a deep cover name of Nate Williamsboy, that one Israel Folau has resigned with RA & the NSW Waratahs on a two year deal, reportedly worth a staggering $1.65 million dollars a season. Not only that, but the signing was at the direction of and with full approval of Wallabies coach Dave ‘Moses’ Rennie!

The report goes onto say that Moses Rennie has ‘significant’ concerns over the Gold #15 jersey with Tom ‘The Head-butter’ Banks, Reece ‘The Clydedale’ Hodge and young Jordan ‘of Nazareth Petaia’ yet to fully make the spot theirs, Rennie has sent out the SOS and a rather large cheque to the former attacking dynamo in a bid to bolster our attacking ranks in hope of boosting our 2023 RWC chances.

Like me, a lot of you will have questions and range of mixed emotions, I am unsure exactly how I feel, for now, mostly stunned and completely incredulous.

Rather than report in more detail now, full details of the inner workings and timelines of the whole affair can be found here.

‘That can’t be right, I am Richie McCaw’

CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT CONSISTENCY.

Well, to paraphrase the Mayor of Hiroshima – ‘what the bloody hell was that?’

When is a red card not a red card? Seems to vary depending on who sits on the ‘committee’ reviewing it.

I am on record as completely behind the need to make rugby safe for now and for later on. The science behind the links with repeated concussions and the risk of CTE is compelling and something we all must be proactive with today. So on that front any contact to the head is to be dealt with and mitigating factors in such events to be ‘weighted’ accordingly.

With this in mind, what are ‘mitigating factors’? Is it the force of legal impact causing two object of varying mass and velocity to cause a head to ‘jolt forward’, unavoidably causing impact like these two examples

Marika ‘The Exocet’ Koroibete’s tackle

Result – red card during the match with the decision subsequently overturned and no suspension issued.

Or is it this:

‘Sideshow Bob’ Valentini’s red card for his tackle against Wales during late 2021

for his tackle against Wales during late 2021 Result – red card. 6 week ban, subsequently downgraded to 2 weeks

Or is it this:

Tom ‘Bastards’ Banks and his face plant on Tony Pulu of last round

on Tony Pulu of last round Result – red card and no case found to answer, no suspension and apart from injury to TB himself he would otherwise be free to play

But are ANY of them clear and direct initial contact to the head or is head contact an unavoidabe consequence of the initial impact?

To be frank, I actually feel for the referees and the current laws / protocols in place regarding these matters. The ref’s are no more to blame for the implementation of laws / protocols issued by World Rugby, than they are in having cousins for their parents.

To be clear – if the three examples above were red cards, then why haven’t the judiciary supported there officials and handed out bans accordingly. For either the ref’s are right, so it follows the laws must be right? But if the ref is wrong, then it follows……

Just to clarify, in my humble opinion I don’t think the first two examples met the red card threshold, but I would concede Banks’ tackle had fewer mitigating factors, so can accept a red card as the result. But again, what were the sanctions issued after the cards issued? No charge, banned for 6 weeks and reduced to two weeks & no case to answer – consistently inconsistent consistency.

Perhaps the laws are correct, yet ‘mitigating factors’ might be to broad a category that needs laser-like definition. But whatever it is how can the above tackles with vastly different sanctions have such a variance and beyond that be a complete slap in the face for match day officials who bare the brunt of these calls – Nic Berry – Rassie Erasmus is a case in point.

Who’d be a ref!

Billy the Kid with spoils.

SUPER RUGBY ROUND #7

After a tipping result of just one from six last week, I return to this weeks SRP Round #7 more hopeful than strident for another round of Rugby and another lot of COVID disruptions.

Only 5 matches this week with a bye to The Rebels & The Force. All this weeks SR #7 teams, venues & coverage courtesy rugby.com.au

Crusaders v Highlanders

Friday 1 April 5:05 pm AEDT – Orange theory Stadium, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

I foolishly tipped against the crusaders last week and this week even without Sam ‘Hodor’ Whitelock who is out for up to 4 weeks with a broken digit, they will continue the pain for the Highlanders this season who are already 0 & 5, by plenty.

Fearless Prediction: Crusaders by 25

Fijian Drua v NSW Waratahs

Friday 1 April 7:45 pm AEDT – at CBS Super Stadium, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

The Drua have gone off the boil over the last couple of weeks as perhaps the stress and fatigue of having to back up each week takes it’s toll. Their challenge is further impeded with heavy north coast rains (again) seeing them relocate to the Gold Coast for a couple of weeks. The Drua will also be without head coach Mick Byrne who is in isolation for COVID after testing positive.

The Tah’s have nothing but good news this week however. Izy Perese re-joins the run on side and for the first time in 20 long months, inspirational Tah Michael Hooper makes his long awaited return via the pine.

Although well beaten last week the Tah’s weren’t horrible and should get the chocolates here as well.

Fearless Prediction: Tah’s by 18. Welcome back Hoop’s.

Blues v Moana Pasifika

Saturday 2 April 5:05 pm AEDT – at Eden Park, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

In a quirk of the COVID impaired Kiwi SR season, the Blues play MP again Saturday for the second time in a week. The Blues winning their Tuesday night fixture 32-19, but in a match that seemed closer than the scoreboard shows.

The Blues will be without prop Nepo Laulala who got a red card in the second half and subsequent 3 week ban. While this will help the MP side close the gap, will that suspension, plus the IP they gained from Tuesday night be enough for them to wim?

Fearless Prediction: Blues, but only just, by 9.

Queensland Reds v Brumbies

Saturday 2 April 7:45 pm AEDT – at Suncorp Stadium, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport and Nine Network

Wasn’t this just on?

Last time round I admittedly hyped this game up as a potential cracker and boy it sure disappointed. It was a horrid match between two sides desperate not to lose, as opposed to two dynamic teams trying to impose their will over the other to win. It was a dreary, dull and just plain ugly spectacle to watch.

So to the ‘rematch’. I admit to having a affinity with this Reds Team (as long as their not playing the Tah’s). I like the young bucks coming through, I admire The Padre and his coaching staff and in JOC I have always enjoyed the ‘feel-good’ nature of his redemptive rugby arc. The Brumbies, well – ‘meh’. I have and still find them the most ‘cynical’ of Oz sides, not helped by my disdain for a small minority of some in the ACT jersey. However, I do acknowledge they are the flag bearers of Oz Rugby over many years, are talented , skilled and you dismiss them at your peril and in Chuckles McKellar and his team they have outstanding coaches.

So, where and who wins it for which side? I said last time, Wallaby laden sides, man for man they almost cancel each other out. BUT – will one side be braver than the other and play to win?

Fearless Prediction: Stuffed if I now. Red’s, just, by 3. O’Connor penalty on the bell.

Hurricanes v Chiefs

Sunday 3 April 1:35 pm AEDT at Sky Stadium, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport

Round #7 rounds out with an all Kiwi affair with The Hurricanes hosting Sam Canes Chiefs. The Savea brothers return for this clash against the Chiefs, a match that also sees Jordie Barrett move to #12. I admit I had thought the Chiefs would get over the Crusaders last week, but they were never in the hunt.

Canes at home and with Ardie Savea back in it will be hard to beat I reckon. The battle between Cane & Savea alone is enough for me to tune in.

Fearless Prediction: Canes by 8 in a high scoring affair.

‘You heard it hear first eventually’

THE FRIDAY GOSS’ WITH HOSS

’20 points up with a minute to go’

So says RWC 2027 Bid Supremo and failed FUX commentator Mr Phil Kearns. With the outgoing Schomo government finally spreading the cash like drunken sailors on shore leave. With the financial commitment now in place it seems our chances of hosting the big dance are strong. Let’s hope so, for this is Aan Australian Rugby Union legacy we are talking here! SMH article here

Care, cares.

Good read here from planetrugby.com from former Pom player Danny Care calling on players to have a great voice under Dictator Jones. But with English Rugby’s ‘backing’ of EJ, what chance he changes his approach this close to crashing out in the 2023 QF’s……..with New Zealand.

Digital deviants?

stuff.co.nz reports that Brodie Retallick is facing 8 weeks out with a broken thumb, this news in the same week that reports Sam Whitelock is out for 4 weeks also with a broken digit. One might wonder have NZ sheep finally said ‘enough is enough’? #baaaaaaaa-gar off

Vunivalwho?

Ok, I agree, the guys got potential. But there’s been plenty of ink lately about about long-term injured Red Suliasi Vunivalu and ‘will he or won’t he’ (return to league) and to be frank with Izzy Folau’s return and a seeming dearth of good wingers around – Campbell, Muirhead, Daugunu, Kellaway, Wright and last week’s showing from the Tahs Mark Nawaqanitawase-awop-bam-boom, we seem well served for fairies out wide. I look forward to seeing him back on the field, but Vuniavalu must earn the spot in gold and to be frank, he is starting a loooooong way back in the pack, as there’s others more deserving at present.

Be honest, how many of you fell for the first article…….it’s ok, gullible isn’t a crime, it’s a state north of NSW…….

Until next week

Hoss – out