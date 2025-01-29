England’s bold selections for Six Nations opener against Ireland

England’s head coach, Steve Borthwick, has unveiled a dynamic lineup for the Six Nations opener against Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Notably, Harlequins winger Cadan Murley is set to earn his first cap, starting on the left wing. Murley’s inclusion comes after a series of impressive performances at the club level, where he has been a consistent try-scorer.

In a historic move, twin brothers Tom and Ben Curry will start together in the back row, marking the first time male twins have achieved this feat for England. Their selection underscores Borthwick’s emphasis on athleticism and work rate in the forward pack.

Maro Itoje has been appointed as captain for the first time, bringing his leadership and experience to the forefront. He will partner with George Martin in the second row, aiming to provide stability and power against a formidable Irish pack.

The backline features the pairing of Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade in the centers, with Marcus Smith orchestrating the attack from fly-half. Alex Mitchell has been given the nod at scrum-half, completing a half-back combination that blends youthful energy with tactical acumen.

On the bench, Borthwick has opted for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs, indicating a strategy focused on maintaining forward dominance throughout the match. The replacements include promising talents like Theo Dan and Fin Baxter, poised to make an impact when called upon.

As England prepares to face the tournament favourites, Borthwick acknowledges the challenge ahead: “We know it’ll be a tough contest against a team that’s very familiar with each other. We’ll need to work tirelessly and maintain our discipline from the first whistle to the last.”

This selection reflects a blend of seasoned campaigners and fresh faces, as England seeks to start their Six Nations campaign on a strong note in Dublin.

England Starting XV:

Ellis Genge (vice-captain) Luke Cowan-Dickie Will Stuart Maro Itoje (captain) George Martin Tom Curry Ben Curry Ben Earl Alex Mitchell Marcus Smith Cadan Murley Ollie Lawrence Henry Slade Tommy Freeman Freddie Steward

Replacements:

Fin Smith

Theo Dan

Fin Baxter

Joe Heyes

Ollie Chessum

Chandler Cunningham-South

Tom Willis

Harry Randall

Read more: https://www.sixnationsrugby.com/en/m6n/news/murley-to-debut-for-england-in-six-nations-opener-in-dublin