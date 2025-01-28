Canham’s Quest: rising above challenges in Queensland’s lock competition

Josh Canham’s debut for the Wallabies against Argentina in September 2024 was far from ideal. Plagued by food poisoning on game day, he entered the match with 15 minutes remaining, unable to prevent a significant turnaround as the Wallabies fell 67-27. Reflecting on the experience, Canham remarked, “Woke up with food poisoning, didn’t eat anything all day… wasn’t the best.”

Despite this challenging start, Canham remains undeterred in his pursuit of a Wallabies recall. His move to the Queensland Reds has placed him in a highly competitive environment with seasoned locks like Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Angus Blyth also vying for positions. Canham views this competition as a catalyst for improvement stating, “It’s good to have that competition… it’s only going to make us better.”

The Reds’ recent UK tour provided Canham with valuable game time, including starts against Bristol and Ulster. These matches offered him the opportunity to adapt to different playing styles and conditions, further honing his skills. As the Super Rugby Pacific season approaches Canham is focused on contributing to the Reds’ success and making a compelling case for national selection.

Reflecting on his journey, Canham acknowledges the challenges but remains optimistic. “It was a tough debut, but it’s all part of the learning curve. Being in such a competitive environment pushes you to be better every day.”

As the season unfolds, Canham’s resilience and determination will be key assets as he strives to solidify his place in both the Reds and potentially the Wallabies squads.

