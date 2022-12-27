Club Corner – Canberra Royals.

Hiya Cobbers,

Beyond the imposing shadows of grey concrete stadiums with their over-priced tickets and cold pies, past the lines of de-bussing coiffured-hair rugby professionals in matching tracksuits and hyper expensive headphones and somewhere yonder the ramblings of talking heads on TV, we all know that the real heartbeat of rugby lies local. It’s our clubs that drive this game.

So welcome to Club Corner.

What’s this about? We want to promote clubs. Whose clubs? YOUR club. Why? Because you love your club. And we at G&GR know it’s folk like you and YOUR club that makes OUR game and so make THIS site possible. And we want to give a little something back to reflect that.

So send me YOUR clubs promotional clip. You see them on Face Book and on You Tube all the time. Send them to me and I’ll put them on HERE. It doesn’t have to be George Lucas-esque. Someone’s kid with semi-decent TikTok skills can do it. Or maybe now’s the time YOU go make one for your club. Or send it to your clubs President and Committee so they can pin it to the right person.

But whatever way you choose, get a blurb and send a YouTube link to NuttaRugby@hotmail.com and (provided it passes the most basic of public-decency assessment) we will give it its own space on the site as part of Club Corner. And share this on your Face Book page to spread the love.

Today we bring you somewhat of an epic saga from Canberra Royals who can be found at www.royalsrugby.com.au .

Royals were founded in 1949 and have since collected over 20 First Grade Mens and 13 First Grade Women’s premierships, making them one of the real powerhouses of ACT rugby. Royals proudly claim their men’s seniors have won more premierships and provided more home-grown ACT (including Brumbies) and Wallaby representatives than any other ACT rugby club. And their Juniors are the longest continuously operating junior rugby club in the ACT.

This clip was put together a few years ago apparently to celebrate their 70th Anniversary. And so with that, strap yourself in and get to know the Canberra Royals…

Let us know your thoughts below.

Now, where is YOUR clubs clip?