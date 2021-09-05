Australia v New Zealand – Bledisloe 3

The series is gone, but our guys are looking to save some face with a win at fortress Perth.

The Match

As with most games between these two sides, the first 15 minutes was very even. New Zealand score a couple of penalties to lead 6-0, but things were starting to loosen up. Then Beauden Barrett grubbered through, NZ recovered and two quick inside passes and his brother Jordie scored the try.

High drama at the 22 minute mark as try scorer Jordie Barrett jumps high to take a bomb and secures it easily, but on the way down he sticks a hoof out and smashes Australian wing Marika Koroibete in the face. It’s obviously accidental but in today’s environment any contact to the head is considered dangerous and Barrett was given a surprising Red card. Under the new laws Barrett is off for the game but he can be replaced after 20 minutes.

The All Blacks scored again right on half time after they were given an easy ride for the length of the field. Starting with Koroibete being penalised for the second time in the game for crawling the last four metres to the line and ended with David Havili stealing the ball off the forwards in the mall to score off a five metre lineout. Both teams got over the line twice, New Zealand scored two tries and Australia was penalised twice. Both teams had penalty shots, New Zealnd kicked thheirs, Australia missed theirs. The half time score was 18-0 to New Zealand.

Australia scored first in the second half with Folau Fainga’a running strongly off a ruck base pass from Samu Kerevi. They converted the try to be in with a sniff, but minutes later it looked like they’d forgotten how to tackle as Ioane brushed off players left and right to put Will Jordan away for a long range try.

Next, Australia threw what I count as their fifth intercept pass in three test, this time to David Havili who scored easily. Australia scored again through Nic White after a pretty pick and go from replacement Pete Samu.

Ioane ran amok down the right wing again, this time setting up Anton Lienert-Brown for his first try.

I can’t believe I’m about to write this. Australia were hard on attack when they threw an intercept pass to TJ Perenara 80 metres from the try line. He cross kicked to George Bridge, who had enough pace to score out wide to give NZ a 38-14 lead.

Tom Banks manage a late try to get the Aussies to 21 points and that was the final score of the game. New Zealand won 38-21

The Details

Game Changer Once again this game showed that the Wallabies are on par with the All Blacks physically. It’s the patterns, processes and game management where the New Zealand players make our players look like amateurs. MOTM This section was originally for the best Aussie player, but has slowly morphed into the best player on the field. The best Aussie was Samu Kerevi. The best on the Field, for me, was Akira Ioane. Player Watch I’m not having a go at Noah Lolesio because he is a great player with a huge future in front of him, but the future hasn’t arrived yet. I can’t remember when Tom Banks looked dangerous or broke a tackle. I also can’t think of a player to replace him with. Swinton confuses me, he’s so hot and cold. This could be unpopular, but I wonder if we wouldn’t be better served with a different style of winger to Koroibete.

Score & Scorers

Australia: 7 Tries: F Fainga’a, N White Conversions: N Lolesio, R Hodge Penalties: New Zealand: 38 Tries: J Barrett, D Havili 2, W Jordan, A Lienert-Brown Conversions: B Barrett Penalties: B Barrett 2

Cards & citings

Jordie Barrett (red)