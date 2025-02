I’ll admit that I’ve spent a fair bit of time over the summer break fattening up in the top paddock, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not ready for a big year of Super Rugby.

Happyman, KARL, and I are back for season two, and this week we cast our eye over each team and gave our opinions on how they’ll go, how they had recruited, and what their strengths and weaknesses are. We even had a crack at picking the overall winners and losers.