Wednesday’s Rugby News is brought to you by a short break in test rugby and Coopers 2024 Vintage Ale. Sucked-in if you missed out on your carton. I had to drive 45 minutes north for a bottle shop that still had one.

Lolesio chats about Schmidt’s short kicks plans

Rugby365 reports that Noah Lolesio is fine-tuning his short kicking game as the Wallabies prepare to for Argentina in Buenos Aires (Sunday morning Australia time).

In a touring party that includes Tom Lynagh and Ben Donaldson, the 24-year-old Brumby has emerged as the new coach’s first-choice playmaker after not playing a Test last year and slowly falling down the pecking order after his 2020 debut.

Lolly said the Wallabies offence was a work-in-progress (just say normal jokes in front of Melbourne types mate) and that Schmidt’s desire to attack with short kicks had left him sharpening a new set of tools.

“Joe’s a really big fan of the short kicking game so that’s a bit of an adjustment and something I’m developing really hard, to manipulate the defence with ball on foot,” he said.

“Instead of going contestable, or work our way into territory [with long kicks], it’s more attacking, low, flat cross-field kicks.”

“We tried to do it a few times in the second Test [against the Springboks]. Some we got good pay, some we didn’t execute.”

“I’ve been working really hard on that and it’s the adjustment on how Joe wants to play.”

Men’s Sevens coach John Manenti heads off to coach Seppos

John Manenti and Nick Malouf with the London7s Cup. Hell doesn’t await.

GAGR’s Swedish correspondent Nathøn Williamsøn reports that Australia Men’s Sevens coach John Manenti will depart the program as he takes up a coaching opportunity overseas with Major League Rugby club San Diego Legion.

Manenti has been involved in the Sevens program since 2015 as an assistant coach before splitting time between the women’s and men’s sides.

He took the women to the Tokyo Olympics before his return to the men’s, issuing in a golden period for the squad.

This included claiming a breakthrough 2021-22 World Rugby Sevens Series title, the first by an Australian team in the men’s competition.

Manenti followed this up by guiding the team to the Hong Kong title the following year before finishing his time with a team-best fourth at the 2024 Olympics.

“I’ve had nine wonderful years in the Sevens program with both Men’s and Women’s teams,” Manenti said.

“What we’ve achieved together in the past three years has been incredible and I feel we’ve been part of the most successful era in Aussie Men’s Sevens.”

“We’ve won a World Series, gold medals in Hong Kong and London, finished on multiple podiums, achieved automatic Olympic qualification and enjoyed best-ever Olympic results.”

“I’m extremely proud of the players and staff for our achievements. For me it’s time now to return to 15s and continue my growth as a coach, with the ambition to contribute to Super Rugby at some stage.”

Tri Tag Rugby launched in Western Australia

Tom Robertson

WA Rugby reports that Tri Tag Rugby launched in Western Australia last week at Curtin University Rugby’s Come & Try Day.

[Also, running this piece should give GAGR some ammunition against accusations of East-Coast Elitism for a few weeks.]

Tri Tag Rugby is Rugby Australia’s new, official non-contact rugby format. It is a minimal contact, low injury risk, attack-based rugby union game that incorporates the skill set and fabric of rugby. The format offers a safe, inclusive, and fast-paced alternative to the traditional game, whilst still embracing all the aspects that make Rugby Union unique. It’s highly inclusive, meaning no matter the age or skill set of a participant, all can run on to the field for a game of fun and rugby.

Over 60 Tri Tag first-timers headed down to Edinburgh Oval on Friday afternoon, ranging in ages and abilities. The event saw parents playing alongside their kids, juniors scoring tries against adults, and All Abilities players taking on seasoned members of RugbyWA’s senior competitions.

For some participants, it was the opportunity to play the sport they love in a different way, whilst for others, it marked their first entry into the sport.

Classic Wallaby, Sam Norton-Knight, and Wallaroo, Rebecca Clough, got involved in the action, joining junior teams on the field.

Tri-taggers were also surprised with a visit from Wallabies, including Luke Reimer, Tom Robertson and Hamish Stewart, who came down to support the new format’s launch in the state.

Tah Departures

Holloway about to put Ashley-Cooper in for the tahs first try.

Aussie Natho reports that the NSW Waratahs have confirmed a host of departing players, headlined by lock Jed “Clampett” Holloway. Holloway returned to the Waratahs in 2022 after turning Japanese with Toyota Verblitz.

The 31-year-old played 40 games for the Waratahs during his second stay at the club, bringing up his 100th game in May.

“Your hard work, heart, and passion have left a lasting legacy at the club, and you’ll forever be part of the Waratahs family,” the Waratahs said in a threat statement, with Holloway reportedly set to take a deal in the USA.

Holloway is joined by props Archer Holz and Tom Ross, with Harry Johnson-Holmes already confirmed to be adding his adult film star name west to the Force team-sheet.

Hooker Theo Fourie and outside back Vuate Karawalevu round out the departures, with the Waratahs set to announce re-signings in the coming days and weeks.