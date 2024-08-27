Unstoppable.

Another gust article from South Australia’s own, Mr Craig Basford. If you would like to support your local club, drop us a line by clicking ‘submit story’ below. Over to you Craig & thanks again to Bobbi Devine Rugby for the images in this story.

The thing about over night successes is that they are usually anything but.

From players and teams that go on to sustained success to the those who took their one chance when it came, they all have many moments that lead to that chance, many people who sacrificed for that chance. When the Woodville women took the field in Saturdays GF against the 2 time champions, Southern Suburbs; they knew they were representing something much bigger than themselves. This stretches beyond the last 3 years, where they went from finalists, to losing grand finalist last year to undefeated grand finalists this year. This goes back 20 plus years and times where there were more coaches than players at training. Times where people played injured to get a team on the paddock, times where they played short, knowing they will get a beating, just to make sure the team didn’t fold. This GF was for all that believed in something bigger, those that believed this cause was worth fighting for and bleeding for.

And boy didn’t the Wasps deliver!

Like an eagle.

Early on the game was not dissimilar to most other GFs. There was a feeling out period, with the Woodies women having the better of the early going, but Souths defence equally resolute. It was a ‘bend but don’t break’ situation where Souths were able to keep the best attacking team of 2024 at bay. Eventually Souths would get their chance.

When Souths got the ball they attacked with a simple, but effective brutality. Using their bigger bodies to bend the gain line, time and time again making small but incremental progress. Woodville could do nothing but weather the storm, tackling low and looking for a chance to stem the flow. Repeated Souths attacks and technical mistakes by Woodville resulted in yellow card to Woodville and only more pressure. From the outside though it looked like the Souths side were tiring slightly and as they had all year, Woodville kept on defending; relishing the work required as red meat to this swarm of wasps. It took 15 minutes of said work, but Woodville finally got the turnover and for all the pressure, all the running and all the ground made, Souths had left with no points to show. Now it was the Woodville side with the ball, and they were at their clinical best.

Playing hard on the gain line then looking for width with their quick skilful backs, they were not to be denied. They found space on the edge and scored which was dutifully converted. Another try and conversion soon followed, and the score was 14-0 to the minor premiers at the half with the Woodville team 35 minutes away from accomplishing their mission.

The 2nd stanza started like the first with much of the play occurring between the Souths 22mtr line and the Woodville defensive 40. Initially Woodville’s usually slick hands had escaped them, giving Souths some respite. However, that respite was only ever short-lived as their defence, the foundation of the Woodville’s season continued to torment the opposition and stifle any attacking opportunities. The passes then began to stick and within 4 phases, Woodville had found space on the edge and only great cover tackling prevented a score. It was only a temporary reprieve though, with a pop off the ground giving the green and gold a free run to the line. The conversion landed via the post and a friendly bounce and the score is 21-0 with 30 minutes to play. South know it’s getting close to ‘last chance saloon’ time and throw everything at the game, as only a champion side can.

From the ensuing kick off the pressure was on the Woodville side. Souths defence was coming at them hard, their scrum was beginning to click and they were playing with greater width and variety. Breaks being made to being mown down and turn overs at the ruck became the norm. These are the moments that show a sides true mettle and both teams left nothing to chance.

Souths continue with the wider game but remain happy to use a mallet rather than the scalpel to achieve their aims. If they are going to breach this Woodville wall they going to go through rather than around. Woodville’s defence though remains stoic, coming up and knocking them over, knowing that they have the points in the bank and that time marches on. Then comes the final deciding moment in the game.

Woodville have a scrum on ½ way about 20 from touch. The Souths scrum, like it has for most of the game, has the Woodville scrum creaking every so slightly, but some quick hands and quicker feet has the Woodville winger streaming down the shortside, with a score and premiership looking a certainty. Only a miracle ankle tap prevents what looked like a lay down try. A few pick and goes into the teeth of the South defence goes unrewarded as Souths defend furiously and get the turn over. However the pressure of being on their own goal line has Souths players in front of the kicker on the chase and a penalty within a meter of the line. A quick tap taken, a short pass to the Woodville skipper and the result is a try and what could be looked upon as the game sealer. The Woodville skipper certainly appeared to think so as the ‘Raygun’ post try celebration had the trainer out thinking she was having an episode of some sort! The conversion missed this time, and we are at 26-0 with 18 minutes remaining in the 2024 season.

The icing on the cake for Woodville occurred 5 minutes later. Their defence again gave them an opportunity to force a turn over with Souths a player short due to a yellow card. A quick penalty taken at midfield, a winger bursting through to score and another raygunesque celebration. With the conversion the game is all but over at 33-0 with 13 minutes to play.

Woodville take the opportunity to clear the bench and let everyone have a taste of grand final festivities. To their credit the Souths team to do not deflect from their course continuing to push hard, looking to play out the year like a champion side they are. This is highlighted by them scoring 2 well deserved tries in the final 10 minutes of play.

The final whistle blows and the stand-out side in 2024 is deserved champion. To get there they have had to defeat the best team of the last 2 years, the 2 time premiers Souths and beat them they did. Not once but on 4 separate occasions, once at home, twice away and even a neutral venue. They played them during the day, at night and each and every time they came out on top. They did so, standing on the shoulders of giants. Those players, coaches and officials past who could only dream of this day. Dream no more for the day is yours. Look out and see the vast expanse of what awaits, know that these magnificent players from Woodville are here, ready to represent you all again.