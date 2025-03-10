Yowie on the Loose, on a Tuesday

RAWF will be back tomorrow with the Super W roundup and Team of the Week. He’s been held up with what I assume is cyclone recovery (“wet work” as RAWF called it, while sipping a martini in a casino). In the meantime, here’s three items that would usually show up on a Wednesday.

Nigel Owens brings leaping Taffys down to earth

WalesOnline reports that referee Nigel Owens has stepped in to provide clarity on Taulupe Faletau’s disallowed try against Scotland.

With five minutes to play in the round four clash, Scarlets star Blair Murray completed a remarkable run to scythe through the Scots – side-stepping, jumping and bumping players off to set up Faletau for what could have been one of the finest scores of the tournament.

This try, with a successful conversion, could have put Wales in with a chance of beating the Jocks at home. After a conversation with TMO Eric Gauzins, referee Andrea Piardi decided to rule out the try, with Murray’s jump over Will Hurd being deemed an illegal act.

Despite the fact it was, according to the rulebook, the correct decision, many Welsh fans were left perplexed at the idea that a player can jump to score a try but they are not allowed to jump to avoid a tackle. Owens weighed in on the social media debate to let fans know why that’s the case.

“It’s different if you are jumping or diving to score a try as it’s deemed your actions are to score the try rather than jump to avoid a tackle,” wrote Owens on Twitter (currently X). Owens was replying to a post which included an argument against the decision, with a picture of Tom Rogers’ stunning finish against Ireland, where he jumped to avoid James Lowe and score.

While this may have been legally cleared up, many other rugby fans have questioned the rule itself and whether it is in the spirit of the game. Others drew comparisons to NFL, and how a feat of athleticism like Murray’s would have been commended by the easily-entertained Seppos.

“Well, rugby has gone well and truly soft, to disallow that try for Faletau,” wrote dual code Wales legend John Devereux.

Stuff.co.nz have been quick to point out that Moana Pasifika wing Kyren Taumoefolau’s spectacular jump over Hurricane fullback Ruben Love was also illegal. The GAGR Magic Eight Ball has been consulted, and has declared that the Welsh and New Zealanders are all whingers who need to pipe-down.

Gregor Townsend still not a fan of “bomb squads”

(Photo by Stephen Tremain)

Planet Rugby reports that Scotland coach Gregor Townsend retains a dim view of the ‘Bomb Squad’ and has suggested that teams should not be allowed to go with a 7-1 split.

It was revealed last week that the guitarist and songwriter of The Who had expressed reservations at World Rugby’s Shape of the Game event in London.

Townsend reportedly stated that the tactic was not in the best interests of the sport, with more teams going forward-heavy with their replacements after the success of the Springboks.

South Africa regularly went 6-2 on the bench as they secured the 2019 Rugby World Cup title before they introduced the 7-1 just before the 2023 global tournament.

Many sides have since adopted the 6-2, including Scotland themselves, but only France have been brave enough to truly copy the Boks by putting seven forwards on the bench for their victories over Italy and Ireland.

That decision has been praised by many but it has also attracted plenty of criticism and Townsend explained his views after his side’s Six Nations triumph over Wales.

“If you want my view, I don’t think the bench was set up to suddenly have a new forward pack coming on. But that’s for World Rugby to decide what you do with the bench, and to make any changes,” he told reporters.

“But just now you can put eight forwards on the bench if you want. We’ve faced it already with South Africa” (South Africa won 32-15 at Murrayfield last November).

“Where do we think the game might end up? Is it going to be more a game where we need forwards in a 6-2 or 7-1? Or is it a game where we need backs because it’s going to be so open that we’ve got to make sure we’re bringing backs off the bench?”

O’Connor disappointed at lack of sh!t-talking

James O’Connor’s 100th Super Rugby game

Nine reports that James O’Connor, the Wallaby with Kiwi parents who joined the Crusaders from Queensland in the off-season, had been hopeful of a bit more banter in the Crusaders v Reds game on Sunday.

“I think everyone was just stuffed, hey. It’s a quick game, sun’s up and everyone, a lot of metres covered, so I came on pretty fresh.”

“Wanted to throw a bit of niggle, but the boys were yeah… nothing, nothing doing.”

O’Connor and the Reds had enjoyed a lighthearted buildup to the match, with the veteran warning his former teammates that he was going to be calling out their backline moves.

Reds flanker Liam Wright countered by claiming O’Connor had snubbed their overtures for a coffee catchup in Christchurch.

Reds coach Les Kiss also threw some subtle shade.

“I’m just glad he didn’t score a try. But look, I’ve spoken to the coaches here and they’ve been really happy with how he’s gone and we wish him well,” Kiss said.