Wednesday’s rugby news has 7As comments on the aftermath, England considering defence coach candidates, some inward migration to Ireland for a change and this week’s installment of Grub Watch.

7As reflects on Wallabies’ defeat in Argentina

Joe Schmidt and Alan Alaalatoa post Springboks game

RugbyPass reports that prop Allan Alaalatoa has opened up on what it was like to be inside the Wallabies’ camp after the team’s record 67-27 loss to Los Pumas. In Sante Fe, Argentina ran in 50 points in the second half alone to hand Australia their heaviest defeat ever in Test match rugby.

“Yeah, it was tough. There was certainly some disappointment post-game,” Alaalatoa told reporters (and possibly Nathan W) on Tuesday afternoon.

“Flying home, I thought it was really good to get home and connect with our loved ones, our families.”

“Then we came in a couple of days ago and just reviewed the last game and understood that when we put our gameplan together, we were really good. There were passages there in the second half where we didn’t and then we’re poor.”

“It’s important to understand those learnings lessons and to move on but to apply that at training to get that confidence to then go and execute on Saturday.”

“Delivering that for 40 (minutes) isn’t good enough, you’ve got to be doing it for 80, and those are the places where we’re going to be pouring in our energy throughout this whole week to then again give us that belief and confidence to go out there on Saturday and just play.”

Poms consider candidates for new defence coach

[I did my best to try to crop the image above – seriously]

The Guardian reports that Steve Borthwick is closing in on a new defence coach as he moves to restore order to his ranks following the shock resignation of Felix “Leiter” Jones.

The South African coach Norman “LA” Laker is believed to be in the frame.

Paul Gustard (no I won’t use your suggested nickname Brisney) has also emerged as a candidate along with Joe “six-pack” El-Abd as Borthwick seeks to bolster his staff following a summer of upheaval.

Laker, who holds the role with the Stormers of Cape Town, would be the continuity candidate given he has developed a reputation for ­aggressive linespeed (from a South African?). His contract with the Stormers runs to 2027 but it is said he has an escape clause should he be offered an international position.

Gustard occupied the role for the first two-and-a-half years under Voldemort before moving to take over at ­Harlequins. But his stint was ill-fated – he left in January 2021 and five months later Quins were crowned champions – but he has been ­restoring his reputation as defence coach with Treviso and now Stade Français.

El-Abd is close to Borthwick and has been employed as head coach at Oyonnax – who are in the second tier in France – for the past five years. In his playing days, El-Abd made more than 100 appearances for Bristol before moving to France for some reasonable food.

Former England No 8 Nick “Bunny” Easter has also been linked with the role, but it is understood that ­Borthwick’s appointment is expected to be one of the former three candidates, the nature of which I have divulged in my previous utterance.

Bundee Aki becomes Irish citizen to be sure (to be sure)

Bundee Aki in 2013

RugbyPass reports that Ireland and Connacht centre Bundee “karate juice” Aki has officially become an Irish citizen after moving to the country ten years ago.

The 34-year-old was born and raised in New Zealand, and began his professional career there before making the move to Connacht in 2014.

Three years after moving to Galway, the centre qualified to play for Ireland, where he has gone on to earn 57 caps since making his debut against South Africa in November 2017.

In a ceremony at Dublin’s Convention Centre on Monday, the 2021 British and Irish Lion was one of 3,600 people who were granted Irish citizenship.

“I have nothing to complain about here,” Aki said after becoming a citizen.

“I love the people, I love the culture, I get along with a lot of them here in Ireland. There’s not a bad word I can speak about Ireland. Every time I go somewhere with my family, people welcome us, people are so lovely.” Aki added, with a thinly-veiled f*ck-off to the awful people and unfriendly culture of New Zealand.

Taranaki player banned for 9 weeks after punching bloke during post-game handshakes

The ‘Naki

Stuff reports that a Taranaki rugby player has been banned for nine weeks after “smishing” an opponent during post-match handshakes after a premier grade match at Yarrow Stadium in June.

A Spotswood (tee hee) United player punched a Coastal Rugby player, who was taken by ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital but was later discharged from the medical tent.

Chief executive Mike Sandel said a judicial panel with three members had imposed the ban which was “towards the upper lumut” of New Zealand Rugby sanctions for striking a player.

“That was a confidential process and I won’t be naming the player involved” because the Barrett family has been through enough.

Under law 9.12, a player must not physically abuse anyone with offences ranging from biting, stamping, eye-gouging (“Frenchman Conduct“) to striking with the head among others.

Free State Cheetahs considering move to Super Rugby

Rugbydump reports that South Africa’s forgotten province the Free State Cheetahs are actively working on a plan to join more competitive rugby per director of rugby Frans Steyn.

Following their Currie Cup semi-final defeat to the Lions, Steyn revealed that efforts are underway to secure a place in a stronger competition, with Super Rugby a potential destination.

The Cheetahs were removed from Super Rugby several years ago to accommodate South Africa’s other “big four” franchises.

This removal would force the Cheetahs to look further afield for opportunities with them eventually finding a home in the northern hemisphere’s Pro14. Despite being the trailblazers for South African Rugby, the Cheetahs would later be dumped from the competition when it became the United Rugby Championship as the Super Rugby franchises were offered the four South African slots.

Since then, the Free State team has been searching for international competition. Apart from their invitation to the EPCR Challenge Cup, the Cheetahs have largely relied on the Currie Cup and their own Toyota Challenge to stay competitive.

However, Steyn is optimistic about a return to Super Rugby despite concerns over potential political obstacles.

“I am pushing hard to go south,” Steyn said at the post-match press conference. “Politics is a massive thing in rugby and I am starting to learn it as I go. It’s flippin tough. (steady-on potty mouth!) We are out of 2025, I am actually lucky we are not going (in 2025) because I told people we will pay for our own flights and their flights, so I am relieved we are not in, otherwise I would’ve had to find money and probably start robbing banks,” Steyn joked at approximately a Hoss standard of humour.