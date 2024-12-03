Yowie on the Loose: end-of-year sweepings

In this last Wednesday’s Rugby News of the year, we see Jordan Petaia follow his seppo dreams, some constructive feedback for Clive Woodward, Joe Marler eases into retirement (again) and Sevu Reece’s latest legal drama.

Thanks to everyone who has read and/or commented on Green and Gold Rugby in 2024 – especially on the “slow sports news day” grab-bag that is this Wednesday news series. See you again in 2025 with fresh wind in the sails of Australian rugby.

Jordan Petaia off to NFL international pathway program

Jordan Petaia scores the first try. Rusty the Koala remains stoic.

“Faith” Nathan Williamson reports that Reds and Wallabies back Jordan Petaia has confirmed he will pursue his American Football dream in 2025. Let’s hope that’s all he has in common with Jarryd Hayne.

Petaia will join the NFL’s international pathway program, following in the footsteps of Welsh star Louis Zeta-Jones and NRL star Valentine ‘John’ Holmes.

The NFL has run the International Player Pathway program since 2017 to attract athletes from around the world to play American Football. It allows the 32 teams to carry an extra member on their off-season roster or practice squad to help their development.

Former English Sevens stars Alex “Paul” Gray and Christian “The Baptist” Wade are among the former Rugby Union players to join the program, with former English Rugby player Travis “Bickle” Clayton drafted from the program in 2024.

Petaia will head to the IMG Academy in Florida in January to begin his education in American football, such as why it takes fifty-million hours to get through a game, and how to have a big rest after running a short distance.

Reds coach Les Kiss gave the 31-capped Wallaby his blessing. “Jordie has been a great Reds player,” Kiss said. “We only wish him the best with his ambitions in American football. We support him.”

The SMH reports that Petaia’s NFL interest came from a love of the game he shared with his father Seiuli Salatielu Petaia, who tragically passed away from a heart attack in 2020.

“I’m taking this opportunity on a dream I’ve had, not only for myself, but a dream I shared with my old man,” Petaia said.

“We used to enjoy watching the free games on TV – me and my brother used to stay home from school and watch the Super Bowl. Those were the only days he let us do that, and our birthdays.”

“He’d be looking down and shouting at me to take the opportunity. I think I probably would have regretted it if I didn’t.”

Brian Moore encourages Sir Clive Woodward to STFU

Ex-Test hooker Brian Moore has thanked Sir Clive Woodward for his various opinions, but let him know that the Rugby Football Union (RFU) will not be requiring any more of them, according to PlanetRugby.

The ex-England head coach (Woodward) has been a constant critic of the RFU, an organisation which has come under increasing pressure over the past week.

There have been calls for Bill Sweeney to resign after it was revealed that the CEO pocketed £1.1 million last year, including an extra £358,000 performance bonus, while other governing body bigwigs shared almost £1 million between them.

That was despite the RFU posting losses of almost £40 million and making 42 employees redundant in 2024.

Woodward has regularly written about the governing body and what he thinks the issues are.

That included a column written late last year, which was headlined: ‘My ten point plan to fix English rugby’, but Moore insisted that some of the ideas were simply nonsensical.

“Clive asked: ‘Why isn’t Martin Johnson on the RFU board? Why aren’t guys like Will Greenwood and Matt Dawson involved in the game?’ and continued ‘The RFU needs no-nonsense figures with rugby experience who will front up to the media, supporters and the clubs on big issues’,” Moore wrote in his Telegraph column.

“I have huge respect for Clive and the three mentioned players but what the hell does this mean?”

[Half of the above is pretty-much my reaction to Friday’s Rugby News]

“None of the aforesaid have legal or medical expertise or, as far as I am aware, experience of operating within complicated organisational governance structures.”

“How will ‘no-nonsense fronting up’ be applied? To what governance roles are they suited and why will any of this succeed?”

“There are deep-rooted and serious issues facing both English and world rugby, but they will not be solved by soundbites that offer unevidenced solutions,” he added.

“I don’t believe that complex corporate issues can be solved by some form of strange rugby-knowledge osmosis.”

Joe Marler plays “final, final game”

The BBC reports that Joe Marler last game Harlequins shirt was specially embroidered with a message commemorating his “final, final game” with a crossed fingers emoji.

Marler famously retired from international rugby in 2018, only to be coaxed back by Colonel Trautman for one more mission and continue playing for England until November this year.

As ever though Marler had the last word. In his post-match interview with TNT Sports he claimed he intended to retire from club rugby at the same time as ending his international career for a second time, and only turned out for a final time against Bristol because his club wanted fellow loosehead Fin Baxter to get some rest. He finished the interview with a literal mic drop, before wandering off for a final circuit of the ground.

Meanwhile there has been a deafening silence from Marler about the stolen van carrying £25,000 worth of pies, as reported by The Guardian. In a GAGR phone call to the front-rower, the big fella was heard making “nom-nom-nom” sounds before saying “no comment” and hanging-up.

Sevu Reece avoids conviction after drunken car crash in Christchurch

Sevu Reece drops the ball under pressure by Marika Koroibete

PlanetRugby reports that 32-test All Blacks and Crusaders winger Sevu Reece has been discharged without conviction after admitting to causing wilful damage by crashing a car into a garage while intoxicated.

The 27-year-old received a discharge without conviction after appearing for sentencing before judge Katie Elkin on Tuesday in the Christchurch District Court.

Reece was ordered to pay NZ$1600 in reparations and NZ$500 for emotional harm.

He apologised for his behaviour and it was revealed that he has been receiving treatment for alcohol issues and has not had a drink since he was arrested for the November 2023 incident.

A police summary of the incident revealed that Reece was asked to leave a property in Christchurch after he was “disrespectful to other house guests”.

He subsequently got into a car in the driveway at 1:20am, turned on the ignition and “accelerated up the driveway”.

“The defendant crashed the vehicle into the victim’s garage, causing substantial damage to the garage and the vehicle,” police said. “He exited the vehicle and left the address on foot.”

Reece pleaded not guilty to two charges of taking a car dishonestly and without claim but not guilty of theft, and intentionally damaging a garage door. Those charges were then dropped and replaced with the wilful damage charge.

Reece’s lawyer, Elizabeth Bulger, described his indiscretion as “low level” and said he should be discharged without conviction as it could affect his career, including travel overseas.

Reece is still facing an internal disciplinary process from New Zealand Rugby.

Reece also avoided conviction in 2018 when he received a discharge after pleading guilty to a charge of common assault on his then-partner.

The reporting in the NZ media is bizarre in this editor’s opinion. Stuff published this interview about Reece’s example to others by giving up alcohol. Meanwhile Steve Hansen made this set of comments that seem to repeatedly emphasise that “women sometimes hit men too“.